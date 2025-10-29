Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 2.23

The average one-year price target for Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) has been revised to $2.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of $2.03 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.38% from the latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orezone Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORE is 0.65%, an increase of 32.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.70% to 25,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 15,509K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,851K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 7.46% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,630K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares , representing a decrease of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 16.99% over the last quarter.

GOAU - U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 4,053K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 500K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 53.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 71.23% over the last quarter.

