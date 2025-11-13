Orezone Gold Corp Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Orezone Gold Corp (ORE.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter of $5.43 million

The company's earnings totaled $5.43 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $4.98 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Orezone Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $5.02 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $68.95 million from $68.65 million last year.

Orezone Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.43 Mln. vs. $4.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $68.95 Mln vs. $68.65 Mln last year.

