Orezone Gold Corp Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Orezone Gold Corp (ORE.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $39.56 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $15.98 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 124.8% to $185.94 million from $82.72 million last year.

Orezone Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.56 Mln. vs. $15.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $185.94 Mln vs. $82.72 Mln last year.

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