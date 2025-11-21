O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY). Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is O'Reilly Automotive due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

O'Reilly Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

O’Reilly reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 85 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. The bottom line also increased from 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $4.71 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.70 billion. The top line, however, increased 7.8% year over year.

During the quarter, comparable store sales grew 5.6% and the company opened 55 stores in the United States and Mexico. The total store count was 6,538 as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Other Tidbits

In the reported quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8% year over year to $1.46 billion. Operating income increased 9% year over year to $976 million. Net income was $726 million, up from $655 million in the year-ago quarter.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 4.3 million shares for $420 million at an average price of $98.08 per share. From the end of the third quarter until Oct. 22, 2025, the company repurchased an additional 0.8 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $79 million at an average price of $102.96 per share. As of Oct. 22, ORLY had nearly $820 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $204.5 million, an increase from $130.2 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024. Its long-term debt was $5,915 million, down from $5,520 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $616.5 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $772 million. Capital expenditures totaled $312.1 million compared with $258.3 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow (FCF) was $297 million, down 40.6% year over year.

ORLY’s 2025 Outlook Updated

For 2025, O’Reilly estimates total revenues in the range of $17.6-$17.8 billion, compared to the previous estimate of $17.5-$17.8 billion. It expects EPS in the band of $2.90-$3 compared with the prior estimate of $2.85-$2.95. Comparable store sales are estimated to grow 4-5% compared to the previous estimate of 3-4.5%. The FCF is now anticipated to be between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion compared to the previous estimate of $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. Capital expenditure is expected to be between $1.1-$1.2 billion compared to the previous estimated range of $1.2-$1.3 billion. The company intends to open 200-210 stores this year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, O'Reilly Automotive has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, O'Reilly Automotive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.