Ordinary vs. Due: The Annuity Showdown

Generally, annuities are financial contracts that provide the purchaser with a guaranteed income stream. Regular payments or a lump sum are both ways to invest in annuities. In return, the institution pays the annuitant for a set period or for life.

Typically, annuities provide retirement income. By providing a consistent source of income, they can reduce the risk of outliving savings.

Understanding the differences between different types of annuities is essential when planning your financial future. To assist you in making an informed decision, the following blog post outlines the key differences, common uses, advantages, and disadvantages of ordinary annuities and annuities at Due.

Understanding Ordinary Annuities

Generally, an ordinary annuity is a financial instrument in which payments are made at the end of each specified period (like quarterly or yearly). As a result, this generates a predictable income. An annuity at Due, on the other hand, is a payment made at the beginning of each period.

Common examples:

Home mortgages. It is typical for monthly payments to be made at the end of each month.

It is typical for monthly payments to be made at the end of each month. Income annuities. Payments are made at the end of each period — either each month, quarter, or year. In the case of an ordinary annuity, you will receive your payment each month or year on the last day of the month.

Payments are made at the end of each period — either each month, quarter, or year. In the case of an ordinary annuity, you will receive your payment each month or year on the last day of the month. Dividend payments. It is typical for corporations to distribute dividends at the end of each quarter.

The present value and the interest rate.

Present value refers to how much an annuity’s future payments are worth today. In general, money received sooner is worth more because of the time value of money. Ordinary annuities typically have a higher present value for the party that makes payments, while the party that receives payments has a lower present value.

In the case of a mortgage payment due at the end of the month, the homeowner could invest the money over the weekend and potentially earn interest. The lender, however, misses out on this opportunity, which results in a lower present value.

The relationship between interest rates and annuity values.

Rising interest rates. Interest rates typically decrease the present value of ordinary annuities for lenders as interest rates rise. With the extra period of time, the lender’s money cannot earn higher returns.

Interest rates typically decrease the present value of ordinary annuities for lenders as interest rates rise. With the extra period of time, the lender’s money cannot earn higher returns. Annuity from Due. In contrast, an annuity from Due allows the investor to invest their interest money earlier, potentially earning a higher interest rate.

A look at the key factors in ordinary annuities:

Present value (PV): The amount invested at the beginning.

The amount invested at the beginning. Payment (PMT): You get a fixed amount every period.

You get a fixed amount every period. Interest rate (r): The annuity’s annual rate of return.

The annuity’s annual rate of return. Number of periods (n): The number of payments in total.

How to calculate payments for ordinary annuities.

Using the PMT formula, an ordinary annuity is calculated as follows:

PMT = (r/12 * PV) / (1 – (1 + r/12)^(-n))

Example:

For example, if you invest $100,000 in an ordinary annuity for 10 years at 5% interest, you will receive roughly $1,060.66 a month.

Understanding an Annuity with Due?

An annuity at Due works similarly to ordinary annuities. There is one significant difference between an annuity and a regular payment: annuities pay at the beginning of each period with Due. For example, if you have a Due annuity, you will receive your monthly annuity payment on the first of each month.

Common examples:

Leases. In most cases, rent for apartments or cars is due at the beginning of each month.

In most cases, rent for apartments or cars is due at the beginning of each month. Insurance premiums. The premiums for home or auto insurance are often paid upfront.

The premiums for home or auto insurance are often paid upfront. Stock dividends. A stock dividend represents earnings from the previous quarter even though it is paid at the end of the quarter.

Valuing a Due annuity.

Because of the time value of money, annuity dues generally have a higher value than ordinary annuities. As the payment arrives earlier, there is more time for it to grow through interest or investment.

However, the difference between a Due annuity and an ordinary annuity can seem negligible for individuals who receive regular payments from other income sources. It can, however, have a more significant impact on businesses when it comes to payment timing.

Due annuity payments are calculated as follows:

For an annuity due, the payment amount (PMT) is calculated as follows:

PMT = PV (r/12 / (1 – (1 + r/12)^(-n)) (1 / (1 + r/12)))

Example:

Annuity payments would be slightly lower at $1,056.25.

Key Differences: Ordinary Annuity vs. Due Annuity

The timing of payments.

Ordinary annuities and Due annuities differ in their payment timing. An ordinary annuity pays at the end of every period, whereas a Due annuity pays at the beginning of each period.

Values of the present and the future.

The timing difference directly impacts the present value and future value of all annuities. Ordinary annuities are typically more costly to the investor than Due annuities for the same payment stream because of the delayed receipt of payments. Alternatively, ordinary annuities have a lower future value than annuities due to fewer compounding periods.

The most common uses.

Ordinary annuities are commonly used in situations like loan repayments or retirement plans. On the other hand, a Due annuity is more suitable for lease payments or rental payments that must be made immediately at the beginning of each month. Due is also crafted to be ideal for retirement needs.

The Advantages and Disadvantages

Ordinary Annuity

Advantages: Easy to comprehend, easy to manage, and, sometimes, less expensive.

Easy to comprehend, easy to manage, and, sometimes, less expensive. Disadvantages: Because it lacks immediate access to funds, it is less suitable for urgent financial needs.

Due Annuity

Advantages: Easy to manage and provides immediate income, offering flexibility to adapt to changing financial circumstances.

Easy to manage and provides immediate income, offering flexibility to adapt to changing financial circumstances. Disadvantages: Occasionally more expensive than ordinary annuities.

Which Annuity is Best?

Based on your financial situation, you can choose the type of annuity that is best for you. Some say that an ordinary annuity has the least risk. However, the best option is a due annuity if you ever need income immediately.

Ultimately, it is important to speak with a financial advisor to determine the type of annuity that is right for you.

Conclusion

Essentially, ordinary annuities and Due annuities differ in terms of the timeframe at which payments are made and when you can take them out. Understanding these distinctions is crucial when evaluating a series of periodic payments, investment contracts, or any other situation involving a series of payments.

FAQs

What is the primary difference between an ordinary annuity and a Due annuity?

Short answer? The timing of the receipt of payments.

Ordinary annuities pay at the end of each period, while Due annuities pay at the beginning of each period.

How does this timing difference impact the value of the annuity?

The value of Due annuities is higher. With a Due annuity, payments are received earlier, so interest can earn more money with more time for the investor. The Due annuity has a higher future value than an ordinary annuity with the same payment amount.

When is a Due annuity more advantageous?

Whenever you require immediate income, a Due annuity is the best choice or if you need payments to start as soon as possible. If you are retired and need income to cover an emergency medical expense, a Due annuity can immediately provide a cash flow source.

How are the calculations different for an ordinary annuity or a Due annuity?

Compared with ordinary annuities, a Due annuity is calculated using slightly different formulas. During each period, payments are made at the beginning, not the end.

Can I transfer an ordinary annuity into a Due annuity and vice versa?

It is possible to convert an ordinary annuity into a Due annuity. It is possible that your ordinary annuity company will apply a surrender charge. For more information on your provider’s policies, contact them.

Is it possible to have an ordinary annuity and a Due annuity in the same contract?

You can choose between an ordinary annuity and a Due annuity with some annuities. Depending on your preferences, you can receive payments at the beginning or end of each period. Check with your financial advisor.

Image Credit: Yaroslav Shuraev; Pexels

The post Ordinary vs. Due: The Annuity Showdown appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.