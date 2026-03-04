ORD MINNETT Upgrades Alkane Resources (ALKEF)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, ORD MINNETT upgraded their outlook for Alkane Resources (OTCPK:ALKEF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.48% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alkane Resources is $1.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $1.65. The average price target represents an increase of 326.48% from its latest reported closing price of $0.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alkane Resources is 167MM, a decrease of 69.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkane Resources. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 40.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKEF is 0.01%, an increase of 27.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.38% to 20,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,175K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,587K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKEF by 22.71% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,825K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,780K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,394K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,154K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing a decrease of 39.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKEF by 42.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.