ORD MINNETT Downgrades HUB24 (ASX:HUB)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, ORD MINNETT downgraded their outlook for HUB24 (ASX:HUB) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.47% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for HUB24 is $79.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.06 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.47% from its latest reported closing price of $59.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HUB24 is 380MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

HUB24 Maintains 0.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.81%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUB24. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUB is 0.21%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 4,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 8.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 503K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 489K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 372K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 7.08% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 254K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 16.12% over the last quarter.

