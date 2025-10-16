ORCL vs. ADBE: Which Software Powerhouse Has Better AI & Cloud Edge?

The enterprise software landscape is undergoing a transformative shift as artificial intelligence and cloud computing redefine competitive advantages. Oracle ORCL and Adobe ADBE, two titans commanding over a trillion dollars in combined market capitalization, represent distinct approaches to capitalizing on this technological revolution. Oracle has emerged as a critical infrastructure provider powering the AI backbone, while Adobe has positioned itself as the creativity and marketing platform leveraging AI to enhance digital experiences.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for ORCL Stock

Oracle's transformation from a traditional database company into an AI infrastructure powerhouse represents one of the most remarkable corporate pivots in recent technology history. The company's fiscal 2026 first-quarter results showcased explosive growth that sent shares soaring 36% in a single trading session. Total Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) skyrocketed 359% year over year to a staggering $455 billion, signaling unprecedented future revenue visibility. Cloud revenues jumped 28% to $7.2 billion, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) leading the charge.



The company's strategic positioning as the preferred infrastructure partner for AI leaders has created a formidable competitive moat. Oracle announced groundbreaking partnerships with OpenAI, including a reported five-year $300 billion contract to host the company's large language models in Oracle data centers beginning in 2027. This deal alone implies annual contract value of $60 billion, fundamentally transforming Oracle's revenue trajectory. CEO Larry Ellison's recent announcement of the Oracle AI Database service, enabling organizations to run AI models from OpenAI and other providers atop their Oracle-stored data, represents a game-changing integration that deepens Oracle's entrenchment in the AI ecosystem.



Management now projects $144 billion in cloud infrastructure revenues by fiscal 2030, up from $10.3 billion in fiscal 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate exceeding 50%. We expect fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.8% from fiscal 2025.



The company's massive datacenter capacity expansion, including the deployment of 50,000 AMD AI chips announced at Oracle AI World in October 2025, demonstrates aggressive investment in capturing AI workload demand. Oracle's OCI Zettascale10, unveiled as the largest AI supercomputer in the cloud, delivers 10 times the zettaFLOPS of peak performance, establishing technical leadership in handling the most demanding AI computations.



The company's partnership with Google Cloud in August 2025, bringing OpenAI's GPT-5 model to Oracle applications, exemplifies its ecosystem strategy. By becoming the infrastructure backbone for multiple cloud platforms and AI companies, Oracle has positioned itself as an indispensable layer in the technology stack. This multi-cloud strategy, reinforced by the introduction of Multicloud Universal Credits, allows customers to seamlessly deploy workloads across Oracle, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, eliminating switching costs and increasing stickiness.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

The Case for ADBE Stock

Adobe delivered respectable fiscal third-quarter 2025 results, wherein the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $23.65-$23.70 billion and expanded its digital media annualized revenue growth forecast to 11.3% from 11%. AI-influenced Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surpassed $5 billion, demonstrating tangible monetization of generative AI capabilities embedded across Adobe's product portfolio. We expect fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 8.5% from fiscal 2025.



Adobe's AI strategy centers on Firefly, its commercially safe generative AI model trained exclusively on licensed content, Adobe Stock imagery, and public domain works. This approach addresses critical enterprise concerns around copyright and legal liability that plague competitors using web-scraped training data. The September 2025 launch of Acrobat Studio represents Adobe's vision for an AI-powered productivity hub, integrating Acrobat, Adobe Express, and AI capabilities into a unified workspace. The platform's PDF Spaces feature and Express creation tools demonstrate Adobe's execution in delivering practical AI applications that enhance daily workflows.



The introduction of Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator in September 2025 marks a significant advancement in agentic AI, enabling specialized AI agents to execute complex decision-making tasks at scale with human oversight. This positions Adobe at the forefront of enterprise AI agent deployment, addressing the $18.5 billion addressable market for marketing automation and customer experience platforms.



Adobe's partnerships announced throughout 2025 demonstrate broad enterprise adoption. The multi-year Premier League collaboration brings Firefly generative AI to 1.8 billion global football fans, while integrations with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure expand Adobe's reach across cloud ecosystems. The launch of LLM Optimizer addresses the emerging challenge of brand visibility in AI-powered browsers and chat interfaces, with data showing 3,500% year-over-year increases in AI-driven traffic to retail sites. However, mounting competitive pressure from Canva, Figma, and emerging AI-native design platforms has tempered investor enthusiasm, raising concerns about Adobe's ability to defend its creative software dominance and sustain pricing power.

Adobe Inc. Price and Consensus

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Oracle trades at a trailing P/E ratio of 62.22x, representing a significant premium to its 5-year historical average of 23.52. Adobe trades at a trailing P/E of 19.75x. Oracle's premium valuation is justified by exceptional growth fundamentals and market position, whereas Adobe's compressed valuation reflects genuine headwinds rather than temporary dislocation. Oracle's $455 billion remaining performance obligations provide extraordinary revenue visibility, de-risking future growth projections.

ORCL vs. ADBE: P/E TTM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Oracle shares have surged 82.2% year to date, approaching a $1 trillion market valuation. Conversely, Adobe stock has declined 25.6% over the same period, despite solid fundamentals and AI integration progress. Persistent competitive threats and slower AI monetization compared to infrastructure plays have kept investors cautious.

ORCL Outperforms ADBE, Sector YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Oracle’s strategic positioning as the AI infrastructure backbone, evidenced by the transformative OpenAI partnership and 359% RPO growth, creates sustainable competitive advantages and revenue visibility unmatched in enterprise software. Oracle's cloud infrastructure trajectory toward $144 billion by 2030, combined with technical leadership demonstrated through OCI Zettascale10 and massive datacenter investments, establishes the company as the clear winner in the AI infrastructure race. Investors should buy Oracle stock to capitalize on the AI infrastructure opportunity, while adopting a hold stance on Adobe or waiting for a more compelling entry point as the company navigates competitive pressures and proves sustainable AI-driven growth. Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and Adobe carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.