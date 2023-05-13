Orange. - ADR (ORAN) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Orange. - ADR said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.44 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.43%, the lowest has been 6.64%, and the highest has been 13.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. - ADR. This is a decrease of 380 owner(s) or 62.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORAN is 0.36%, an increase of 34.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.19% to 32,077K shares. The put/call ratio of ORAN is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange. - ADR is 14.04. The forecasts range from a low of 8.85 to a high of $18.39. The average price target represents an increase of 11.65% from its latest reported closing price of 12.57.

The projected annual revenue for Orange. - ADR is 44,046MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 3,424K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 91.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAN by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,856K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORAN by 68.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,664K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORAN by 56.41% over the last quarter.

Managed Asset Portfolios holds 1,644K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAN by 59,515.04% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,405K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAN by 46.42% over the last quarter.

Orange. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orange S.A., formerly France Télécom S.A. is a French multinational telecommunications corporation. Orange has been the their main brand for mobile, landline, internet and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services since 2006.

