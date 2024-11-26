Orange partners with OpenAI, Meta over custom AI models, CNBC says

Orange (ORANY) said it is collaborating with Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI and Meta (META) to create custom AI models designed to better understand regional African languages, CNBC’s Ryan Browne reports. “Having an open model, you’re able to do what’s called fine tuning, where you you introduce additional information to the model that wasn’t included when it was first trained,” Orange chief AI officer Steve Jarrett told CNBC in an interview. “We’re adding the recognition of West African regional languages that are not understood today by any AI.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ORANY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.