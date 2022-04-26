Orange Group Q1 EBITDAaL Rises, Revenues Up 0.7%; Confirms 2022 Financial Objectives

(RTTNews) - Orange Group (ORAN) reported first quarter Group EBITDAaL of 2.62 billion euros, up 1.0% from a year ago. EBITDAaL from telecoms activities was 2.65 billion euros, up 0.9%.

Revenues were 10.58 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, a rise of 0.7% year on year. The company noted that the growth was driven by retail services, which rose by 2.0%, while wholesale services declined by 6.8%.

Orange Group recorded 11.6 million convergent customers Group-wide at 31 March 2022, up 1.6% year on year. Mobile services had 231.8 million access lines at 31 March 2022, a rise of 5.3% year on year.

The Group said its first quarter's performance is in line with its objective of EBITDAaL growth of 2.5% to 3% for 2022.

