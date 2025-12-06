Orange (FNCTF) Price Target Increased by 19.42% to 18.12

The average one-year price target for Orange (OTCPK:FNCTF) has been revised to $18.12 / share. This is an increase of 19.42% from the prior estimate of $15.17 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.30 to a high of $24.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.62% from the latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNCTF is 0.48%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 396,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 69,866K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,095K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,184K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCTF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,733K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,849K shares , representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCTF by 15.40% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 14,559K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,954K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCTF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.