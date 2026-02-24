Orange County Bancorp (OBT) Price Target Increased by 22.58% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for Orange County Bancorp (NasdaqCM:OBT) has been revised to $38.76 / share. This is an increase of 22.58% from the prior estimate of $31.62 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from the latest reported closing price of $33.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange County Bancorp. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 17.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBT is 0.06%, an increase of 24.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 7,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors holds 1,102K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 574K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 84.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 36.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 263K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 259K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 39.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.