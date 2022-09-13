Markets
Oramed Gets Positive Mid-stage Results From NASH Trial With ORMD-0801

(RTTNews) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), a firm focused on oral drug delivery platforms, on Tuesday announced positive results from the Phase 2 trial which examined the safety and efficacy of its oral insulin candidate, ORMD-0801, with 8 mg twice daily dosing.

The trial was aimed to reduce liver fat content in Type 2 Diabetes patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH.

The trial also evaluated the effectiveness of ORMD-0801 in reducing liver fat content over the 12-week treatment period by observing several independent measures.

ORA-D-N02 is a Phase 2 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Oramed's oral insulin candidate, ORMD-0801, to reduce liver fat content in T2D patients with NASH.

