OGEN

Oragenics Partners With BRAINBox To Develop Intranasal Therapy For Concussion Treatment

February 11, 2025 — 12:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN), on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with BRAINBox Solutions to develop the first intranasal therapy for mild traumatic brain injury or mTBI, also known as concussion.

The collaboration aims to create a comprehensive "trigger-to-treat" platform, combining BRAINBox's advanced diagnostic technology with Oragenics' intranasal therapeutic candidate, ONP-002.

BRAINBox's proprietary diagnostic system uses neurological biomarkers, neuropsychological assessments, and AI-driven analytics to provide rapid and accurate concussion diagnoses.

Oragenics' ONP-002, a neurosteroid therapeutic, has shown promise in preclinical studies to mitigate brain injury effects and support recovery.

The goal is to offer a solution that addresses both the identification and treatment of mTBI, improving patient outcomes.

BRAINBox's diagnostic tools will play a critical role in Oragenics' upcoming Phase IIa clinical trials, allowing for precise patient selection and real-time monitoring of therapeutic efficacy.

This partnership represents a major step forward in concussion care, providing the potential for faster intervention and better long-term recovery for concussion patients.

