Oragenics, Inc. Partners with BRAINBox Solutions to Develop Innovative Intranasal Therapy for Concussion Management

Oragenics partners with BRAINBox Solutions to develop an intranasal therapy for mild traumatic brain injury, enhancing diagnosis and treatment.

Oragenics, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with BRAINBox Solutions to develop the first intranasal therapy for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion. This collaboration aims to create a comprehensive platform that combines BRAINBox's advanced diagnostic tools, which leverage neurological biomarkers and AI analytics for accurate TBI assessments, with Oragenics’ therapeutic candidate, ONP-002. ONP-002 is designed to alleviate the effects of brain injuries and enhance recovery, and previous trials have indicated its potential efficacy and tolerability. The partnership seeks to improve the standard of care for concussion by facilitating rapid diagnosis and targeted treatment, ultimately benefiting the millions affected by TBI each year. This innovative approach aims to set a new standard in brain injury management and improve patient outcomes.

Potential Positives

Oragenics has formed a strategic partnership with BRAINBox Solutions to develop the first intranasal therapy for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), indicating a commitment to advancing innovative treatments in this area.

The collaboration aims to create a comprehensive trigger-to-treat platform, integrating advanced diagnostics with targeted therapeutic solutions, potentially transforming the standard of care for concussion patients.

ONP-002, Oragenics' intranasal therapeutic candidate, has shown promise in preclinical studies and was well-tolerated in Phase I clinical trials, suggesting a solid foundation for further development.

This partnership positions Oragenics at the forefront of TBI care innovation, addressing a significant unmet need with over 5 million concussions occurring annually in the U.S., highlighting the potential market impact of their offerings.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that Oragenics is still in the development stage, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to deliver a market-ready product, impacting investor confidence.

There is a reliance on the success of a partnership with BRAINBox Solutions, which could pose risks if the collaboration does not meet expectations or if BRAINBox's technology does not perform as hoped.

Forward-looking statements warn of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s future results, suggesting potential volatility and lack of guaranteed outcomes for investors.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Oragenics and BRAINBox Solutions about?

The collaboration aims to create an intranasal therapy for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) by combining diagnostics and treatment technologies.

What is ONP-002 developed by Oragenics?

ONP-002 is an intranasal neurosteroid therapeutic designed to mitigate brain injury effects and promote recovery from concussions.

How does BRAINBox's diagnostic platform work?

BRAINBox’s platform uses neurological biomarkers, neuropsychological assessments, and AI analytics for early and accurate TBI assessments.

What are the potential benefits of this collaboration?

The partnership seeks to enhance concussion care by providing rapid diagnosis and targeted treatment, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Why is this collaboration significant?

With millions of concussions annually, this partnership addresses an urgent need for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions in TBI care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OGEN Insider Trading Activity

$OGEN insiders have traded $OGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED TELLING sold 3,597 shares for an estimated $1,294

ALAN W DUNTON sold 66 shares for an estimated $23

$OGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $OGEN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla. and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, today announced a strategic partnership with BRAINBox Solutions, a leader in multi-modality diagnostics for traumatic brain injury (TBI). This collaboration seeks to develop the first intranasal therapy for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) aka concussion, creating a comprehensive trigger-to-treat platform by combining BRAINBox’s advanced multimarker/ multimodality diagnostic capabilities with Oragenics’ novel therapeutic development.





The partnership intends to integrate BRAINBox’s proprietary diagnostic product platform—which utilizes a combination of neurological biomarkers, neuropsychological assessments, and AI-driven analytics to provide early and accurate TBI assessments—with Oragenics’ intranasal therapeutic candidate, ONP-002. ONP-002 is designed to mitigate the effects of brain injury and promote recovery. Together, these technologies aim to transform the standard of care for concussion patients by providing rapid diagnosis, predictive prognosis, and timely, targeted treatment.





“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in concussion care,” said Janet Huffman, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics. “By combining our innovative intranasal therapeutic with BRAINBox’s state-of-the-art diagnostic product platform, we hope to offer a comprehensive solution that addresses both the identification and treatment of mTBI, ultimately improving patient outcomes. We believe BRAINBox’s diagnostic tools will be instrumental in our upcoming Phase IIa trials, enabling precise patient selection and real-time monitoring of therapeutic efficacy.”





BRAINBox’s testing platform offers both diagnostic and prognostic insights, identifying patients at higher risk for long-term symptoms and guiding personalized treatment strategies. Oragenics’ ONP-002, an intranasal neurosteroid therapeutic, has demonstrated significant potential in preclinical studies to reduce brain injury effects and support recovery. A Phase I clinical trial showed ONP-002 to be well-tolerated and Oragenics’ novel intranasal device to be easily operated. The integration of these technologies could lead to a seamless trigger-to-treat ecosystem, facilitating early intervention and improving outcomes for millions affected by TBI annually.





Donna Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer of BRAINBox Solutions, added, “Partnering with Oragenics allows us to enhance the impact of our diagnostic technology by linking it directly to a promising therapeutic option. Together, we aim to set a new standard in the management of brain injuries, providing clinicians with the tools they need to deliver timely and effective care.”





With over 5 million concussions occurring annually in the U.S. alone, there is a significant unmet need for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. This partnership positions Oragenics and BRAINBox at the forefront of innovation in TBI care, offering a compelling opportunity for advancing healthcare solutions in neurology.







Investor Contact







Rich Cockrell





404.736.3838







ogen@cg.capital









About Oragenics, Inc.







Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit



www.oragenics.com



.







About BRAINBox Solutions







BRAINBox Solutions is developing the first AI‐enabled, multi‐modality approach for the diagnosis and prognosis of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, commonly referred to as a concussion. The company seeks to establish a clinical best‐practice standard for the diagnosis and prognosis of concussion. The product incorporates a panel of proprietary, patented blood biomarkers that can be read in a few moments on a point‐of‐care instrument or using standard laboratory systems, as well as neurocognitive testing, to provide a single‐system score that measures the severity of the injury and post-concussive symptoms. The company is led by key physician and scientific thought leaders in the field and an experienced, clinically focused management team.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.



