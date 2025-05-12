Oragenics, Inc. to Host Webinar on ONP-002 and Addressing Unmet Needs in Concussion Treatment

Oragenics will host a webinar on May 20, 2025, to discuss its concussion treatment candidate ONP-002.

Oragenics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on intranasal therapies for brain-related disorders, has announced a management update webinar scheduled for May 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET to discuss its lead program, ONP-002, aimed at treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), or concussions. The webinar will feature presentations from the company's CEO, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Clinical Officer, emphasizing the unmet medical needs in concussion treatment and detailing ONP-002's neuroprotective properties. The therapy is noted for its innovative intranasal delivery method, which minimizes systemic exposure while effectively addressing inflammation and swelling post-injury. Oragenics is advancing ONP-002 through its Phase IIa clinical program, highlighting the absence of FDA-approved drug therapies for concussion treatment. The event will be available for live viewing and replay on the company’s Investor Relations website.

Oragenics is hosting a management update webinar to discuss the urgent medical need for concussion treatments and provide details on its lead program, ONP-002, which targets mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

ONP-002 presents a proprietary neuroprotective therapy for a market currently lacking FDA-approved drug therapies, highlighting the company's potential to address significant healthcare gaps.

The webinar will feature key executives, including the CEO and CMO, which may enhance investor confidence and visibility for the company.

ONP-002 has shown promising preclinical results by reducing inflammation and brain swelling associated with head injuries, and a Phase I trial confirmed its safety and tolerability.

The press release highlights that there are currently no FDA-approved drug therapies for concussion, which may underscore the high-risk nature of the company’s product development in a competitive and underserved market.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements, which are accompanied by significant caution about risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future performance and results, potentially raising concerns among investors.

The announcement of a webinar to discuss the product may indicate a need for additional communication to address stakeholders' concerns, possibly reflecting a lack of confidence in the product itself or the company's progress.

What is the purpose of the Oragenics webinar?

The webinar will discuss the unmet medical need in concussion treatment and provide an overview of ONP-002.

When is the Oragenics management update webinar scheduled?

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET.

How can I access the Oragenics webinar?

The live webinar and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Oragenics website.

What is ONP-002 designed to treat?

ONP-002 is a proprietary neuroprotective therapy aimed at treating mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion.

Who are the speakers at the Oragenics webinar?

The speakers include Janet Huffman, Dr. James Kelly, and Frank Peacock, all leading experts at Oragenics.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel intranasal therapies for brain-related disorders, today announced it will host a management update webinar on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET to discuss the growing unmet medical need in concussion treatment and provide an overview of its lead program, ONP-002, a proprietary neuroprotective therapy designed for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion.





The live webinar will feature presentations from:





Janet Huffman



, Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics





Dr. James Kelly



, Chief Medical Officer of Oragenics





Frank Peacock, MD



, Chief Clinical Officer of Oragenics and a nationally recognized expert in emergency medicine







Webinar Details







Title:



Addressing the Unmet Needs in Concussion Treatment: The Promise of ONP-002





Date:



Tuesday, May 20, 2025





Time:



4:00 PM ET





The live webcast and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Oragenics website at



https://ir.oragenics.com/



.





“Concussions continue to be one of the most pervasive and underserved injuries in both sports and civilian trauma,” said Janet Huffman, CEO of Oragenics. “ONP-002 offers a novel therapeutic approach to a market with no FDA-approved drug therapies, and this webinar will provide a clear window into how we’re building a differentiated platform to meet that need.”





The webinar comes as Oragenics continues to advance its Phase IIa clinical program. ONP-002 is delivered intranasally, enabling non-invasive and direct brain delivery while minimizing systemic exposure. In preclinical studies, ONP-002 has demonstrated the ability to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and brain swelling following head injury. A Phase I trial showed the compound to be safe and well tolerated.







Investor Contact







Rich Cockrell





866.889.1972





ogen@cg.capital







About Oragenics, Inc.







Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders, including its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. The Company is also advancing proprietary powder formulations and intranasal delivery technology to enhance drug administration. For more information, visit



www.oragenics.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.



