Oracle's (ORCL) Oracle Database 21c Available on its Cloud

Oracle Corporation ORCL recently announced availability of the newest version of its converged database — Oracle Database 21c — on its cloud platform.

Oracle Database 21c supports various database services like Oracle Exadata Database Cloud@Customer, Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Machine on on-premises and cloud environment.

The company also announced availability of Oracle Apex (Application Express) Application Development as a managed cloud service for $360 per month. APEX is a low-code application development platform that utilizes intuitive graphics interface. It is leveraged by developers to speed up creation of applications for mobiles and desktops.

A look at Oracle Database 21c’s Features

Oracle highlighted that its Oracle Database 21c has more than 200 in-built innovations to boost performance and enhance productivity for developers as well as analysts.

Oracle Database 21c features advances like immutable blockchain tables, native JSON data type, higher performance graph models, database in-memory automation, AutoML for in-database machine learning (ML) and sharding automation

Oracle Database 21c boasts a new native JSON data type, which supports acceleration of update operations by up to four times and scanning by up to 10 times. Further, persistent memory support feature allows storing of database data and redo logs in local Persistent Memory (PMEM). The performance of IO-bound workloads is enhanced by storing data on PMEM, noted Oracle.

Immutable blockchain tables extend security features of blockchain technology to the enterprise applications. This feature provides enterprises with functionalities (that are directly integrated into Oracle database) to detect and prevent any data meddling, stated Oracle. This feature is part of Oracle's Crypto-Secure Data Management.

Higher Demand for Database Management Solutions Augur Well

Database management systems (“DBMS”) market is expected to witness robust growth driven by Big Data and digitalization initiatives. DBMS refers to software services aimed at creation, retrieval and management of data in the database.

According to a report from Expert Market Research, the worldwide DBMS market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 13.81% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $126.9 billion.

Rising adoption of cloud technology is driving demand for cloud-based data management solutions. Also, escalating demand for managing growth of unstructured data from e-commerce and social media companies is another key catalyst, added the research firm.

We believe that Oracle’s leading position in the DBMS software market will make it the chief beneficiary of this improved spending. Markedly, the company’s strength in cloud technology is driving growth in database business.

In December 2020, Oracle announced the availability of its Oracle MySQL Database Service integrated with MySQL Analytics Engine. The service is optimized only for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and is available across all Oracle Cloud commercial regions and on Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.

However, Oracle needs to watch out for increasing competition in this lucrative space from the likes of Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and SAP SE SAP and others.

At present, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.