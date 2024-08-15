Oracle's (ORCL) Oncology EHR Solutions Adopted by Alfred Health

Oracle's ORCL Oncology electronic health record (EHR) solutions are transforming cancer care at Alfred Health, a leading Victorian healthcare network. By expanding its long-standing Oracle Health footprint, Alfred Health has made a significant leap from paper-based processes to digitized records, providing primary care and specialty clinicians across in- and out-patient locations with a unified view of each patient's complete medical history.



This digital transformation promises to enhance both efficiency and quality of care. Physicians can now save valuable time while gaining a clear view of cancer patients' treatment plans, therapies and current medications.



Alfred Health is leveraging the Oracle EHR beyond basic record access, using it to connect patients with more cancer clinical trial opportunities. Clinicians can now view trials directly in the EHR, facilitating the identification of potential therapies and patient eligibility. For patients already enrolled in trials, their progress is seamlessly tracked and documented within their overall health record.



The implementation has also streamlined pharmacist processes, enabling more timely preparation of cancer patient treatment plans. Order information is now pushed directly from the EHR to the pharmacy management system, and barcodes are generated for each treatment, enhancing patient safety and medication accuracy.



Prior to these enhancements, Alfred Health pioneered the implementation of electronic prescriptions within a hospital EHR in the region. This innovation has made prescribing and dispensing medications more efficient and accurate, with patients now able to receive prescriptions as barcodes via SMS or email for presentation at community pharmacies.



Furthermore, Alfred Health collaborated with Oracle to support the national Safescript program, integrating access to a centralized database of high-risk medicine prescriptions with the Oracle EHR. This integration allows clinicians to view prescription histories directly in their workflows, aiding in the early identification and support of patients developing signs of dependence.



This comprehensive adoption of Oracle's healthcare solutions demonstrates Alfred Health's commitment to leveraging technology for improved patient care.

Oracle's Innovations & Partnerships Suggest Bright Prospects

Oracle has unveiled a series of advancements aimed at revolutionizing healthcare management, particularly in the realm of talent acquisition and cloud services. These developments are poised to significantly contribute to the company's long-term growth prospects in the healthcare sector.



A key addition to ORCL's offerings is the Direct Apply feature, now integrated into Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, which is part of Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM. This feature, developed in partnership with leading talent marketplaces like LinkedIn, Indeed, Vivian and Bayt, aims to help Oracle's customers attract and retain top-tier talent. By streamlining the application process through the use of candidates' existing marketplace profiles, ORCL is helping organizations minimize application drop-offs while simultaneously improving the candidate experience.



The new features extend beyond simplifying applications. These also encompass areas like background checks, pre-hire assessments and tax credit screenings. This expansion has broadened Oracle's Recruiting partner ecosystem to include more than 60 organizations worldwide, further solidifying its position in the global recruitment technology market.



ORCL's growth strategy is not limited to its recruiting solutions. The company continues to strengthen its partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL and NVIDIA NVDA. These collaborations are expected to significantly contribute to Oracle's long-term prospects. For instance, Oracle's partnership with Microsoft aims to meet the growing demand for Database@Azure globally. Similarly, its collaboration with Alphabet’s Google Cloud allows customers to combine Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) with Google Cloud technologies, facilitating migrations and modernization efforts. The upcoming introduction of Oracle Database@Google Cloud later this year will further exemplify this synergy.



The company's expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to provide sovereign AI solutions worldwide demonstrates Oracle's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. These strategic partnerships, coupled with Oracle's expanding Human Capital Management (HCM) offerings, make it an attractive option for investors.



Oracle's cloud business continues to show strong momentum, driven by the robust uptake of OCI and Autonomous Database offerings. This success in the cloud sector further enhances ORCL's appeal to investors.



Looking ahead, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oracle's first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share stands at $1.32, which remained stable over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2025, the consensus earnings estimate has remained steady at $6.18 per share over the same period, indicating growing confidence in Oracle's long-term prospects.



In conclusion, Oracle's strategic enhancements to its recruiting solutions, coupled with its strong partnerships and robust cloud business, position the company favorably for sustained growth. ORCL remains an attractive investment option in the competitive tech landscape as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.