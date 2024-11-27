Oracle's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $182,412, and 4 are calls, amounting to $477,890.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $195.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $39.75 $39.0 $39.0 $150.00 $390.0K 4.2K 100 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.55 $18.4 $18.55 $180.00 $44.5K 261 240 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $37.95 $33.15 $33.15 $175.00 $33.1K 392 19 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.62 $1.54 $1.54 $185.00 $30.8K 846 205 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $38.0 $33.0 $33.0 $175.00 $29.7K 392 9

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has more than 400,000 customers in 175 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oracle Currently trading with a volume of 320,575, the ORCL's price is down by -1.37%, now at $187.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

