Oracle's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $97,310, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $179,092.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $138.0 to $170.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 2292.25 with a total volume of 1,841.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $138.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.89 $0.88 $0.89 $142.00 $54.2K 119 624 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $141.00 $43.0K 1.7K 70 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $141.00 $36.0K 573 66 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.8 $6.6 $6.71 $140.00 $33.5K 14.1K 166 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $6.45 $6.2 $6.32 $140.00 $31.6K 966 224

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,406,597, the ORCL's price is up by 0.72%, now at $141.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

