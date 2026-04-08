Oracle's NetSuite Division in Focus: Will it Boost Revenue Growth?

Oracle's ORCL NetSuite division delivered a steady performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, but its pace of expansion raises the question of whether the cloud ERP unit can pick up speed and contribute more meaningfully to the company's broader revenue ambitions.



NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) revenues reached $1.1 billion in third-quarter fiscal 2026, up 14% in USD and 11% in constant currency. While the numbers reflect consistent double-digit growth, they tell a mixed story when stacked against Oracle's other cloud segments. Cloud infrastructure revenues surged 84% in USD to $4.9 billion in the same quarter, and even Fusion Cloud ERP — NetSuite's enterprise-grade sibling — grew at a faster clip of 17% in USD and 14% in constant currency. This gap suggests NetSuite, though stable, is not currently the primary engine driving Oracle's cloud acceleration.



That said, Oracle is actively working to deepen NetSuite's product capabilities. In February 2026, Oracle NetSuite announced a series of AI-powered innovations at SuiteConnect, including an Intelligent Close Manager, an EPM Planning Agent for real-time FP&A trend analysis, and an EPM Reconciliation Agent designed to automate transaction matching and reduce manual effort. Oracle recently expanded the NetSuite AI Connector Service in April 2026, enabling customers to connect AI models of their choice to NetSuite data and apply AI more effectively across their business operations.



These enhancements are aimed squarely at increasing platform stickiness and broadening NetSuite's addressable market. NetSuite currently serves more than 43,000 customers globally, a base that management is targeting for deeper AI-driven monetization through vertical-specific solutions and expanded workflow automation.



The division's trajectory hinges on whether its expanding AI suite can accelerate new customer wins and upsell within its existing base. For fiscal 2027, Oracle has raised total revenue guidance to $90 billion, a target that will require NetSuite to sustain and ideally improve its growth rate alongside the company's high-growth infrastructure business.

How Does NetSuite Stack Up Against Microsoft and SAP?

Oracle’s NetSuite growth faces notable competitive pressure from cloud ERP rivals Microsoft MSFT and SAP SAP. Microsoft's Dynamics 365 revenues grew 19% in USD and 17% in constant currency in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, outpacing NetSuite's expansion rate and benefiting from deep integration across Microsoft's broader productivity and Azure ecosystem. Meanwhile, SAP's Cloud ERP Suite revenues rose 28% in USD and 32% in constant currency for the full-year 2025, reaching €18.12 billion, reflecting accelerating enterprise migration momentum. SAP's overall cloud revenues grew 23% to €21.02 billion for the year, well ahead of NetSuite's pace. Both Microsoft and SAP are scaling their cloud ERP businesses at a meaningfully faster rate, intensifying the competitive landscape that NetSuite must navigate as it deploys AI to defend and grow its midmarket positioning.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have plunged 51.8% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 3.6% and 32.7%, respectively.

ORCL’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio of 24.14x, which is higher than the industry average of 24.1x. Oracle carries a Value Score of D.

ORCL’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.45 per share, indicating 23.55% growth year over year.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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