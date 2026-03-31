Oracle's Layoffs Raise a Hard Question: Is the AI Pivot Worth the Human Cost?

Key Points

Oracle added its name to the list of tech companies doing layoffs along with Meta, Amazon, and Block.

The move comes as Oracle expects to spend $50 billion on capital expenditures this year.

Stocks tend to gain when they announce layoffs.

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Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) became the latest tech company to issue mass layoffs this morning.

The legacy tech giant that's currently in the middle of a massive AI infrastructure build-out sent emails to 30,000 employees this morning, cutting their jobs.

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Oracle didn't explain the move, and declined media requests to comment, but it seems to be driven by the need to conserve cash to fund its AI ambitions. The company now expects to spend $50 billion on capital expenditures this fiscal year, and while that is much less than tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet are spending, at that level, Oracle is going deep into the red as the company guided to just $67 billion in revenue.

By comparison, in 2025, Oracle produced $20.8 billion in operating cash flow (OCF), meaning it would lose nearly $30 billion in free cash flow this year if OCF doesn't improve significantly.

In addition to the financial risk Oracle is undertaking with its AI build-out, there is a human toll from industry layoffs that shouldn't be ignored.

AI is already leading to job losses

Among the tech companies this year that have issued layoffs are Meta, Amazon, Block, Dell, Atlassian, C3.ai, Workday, and others. At those tech companies, the pattern is that either they are software companies that can use AI to replace employees, as Block CEO Jack Dorsey explained, or they are AI infrastructure companies like Meta, Amazon, and Oracle that are spending tens of billions of dollars on new data centers to power AI models, so they're cutting back in other areas. Meta also essentially killed its metaverse project, showing that not all AI spending is fruitful.

The worst-case scenario for these layoffs resembles the thought experiment from Citrini Research that shook markets earlier this year, as it portrayed mass unemployment resulting from AI's disruption of the software sector, spilling over to the rest of the economy as once-high-paid knowledge workers no longer had the discretionary income to spend.

Still, investors typically applaud layoffs. Block stock surged following its announcement that it would cut about 40% of its workforce, and Oracle stock was up today as well, even though stocks gained broadly today on hopes that the Iran war could soon end. Oracle was outpacing the Nasdaq Composite, up 5.3% as of 1:35 p.m. ET.

At this point, investors still seem to believe that the AI pivot is worth the human cost, but that could change as the labor market is already on shaky ground with job growth slowing significantly over the last year.

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Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Atlassian, Block, Meta Platforms, Oracle, and Workday. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.