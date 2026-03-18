Oracle's Backlog: Potential Windfall or Ticking Time Bomb?

Key Points

Oracle reported a beat-and-raise quarter last week, and investors cheered.

The results included a stunning increase in the company's backlog, but the devil's in the details.

For investors willing to accept a little additional risk and volatility, Oracle stock is worth a look.

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When Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported its results last week, shareholders rejoiced, driving shares up more than 11% in after-hours trading and closing 9% higher the day after the company's financial report. And there was plenty to like. Revenue and profits came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations, Oracle reported spectacular growth in its backlog, and raised its outlook for next year.

Yet as impressive as the company's results were, the devil's in the details, and one of Oracle's most remarkable metrics may not be all it appears at first glance. A closer look at the company's regulatory filing sheds light on an issue every shareholder should know.

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Let's take a look at the company's results, the matter in question, and a potential red flag for investors.

A bird's eye view

To better understand the issue, a review of the company's results helps to lay the groundwork. For Oracle's fiscal 2026 third-quarter (ended Feb. 28), the company generated revenue that climbed 22% year over year to $17.2 billion, driving adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up 21% to $1.79. For context, analysts' consensus estimates were for revenue of $16.9 billion and EPS of $1.70, so Oracle exceeded expectations with ease.

Much of the growth came from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which jumped 84% to $4.9 billion. Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) was a highlight, as AI infrastructure revenue surged 243%.

The stunner, however, was the increase in the company's backlog. Specifically, Oracle's remaining performance obligation (RPO) -- or contractually obligated revenue that hasn't yet been recognized -- soared 325% to $553 billion, adding $29 billion during the quarter.

That represents a solid foundation of sales for Oracle to build on in the coming years. Or does it?

The fly in the ointment

In its quarterly 10-Q submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Oracle provided the following disclosure regarding its RPO, laying out the timeline of when it expects to recognize this RPO as revenue:

Remaining performance obligations were $552.6 billion as of February 28, 2026, of which we expect to recognize approximately 12% as revenues over the next twelve months, 31% over the subsequent month 13 to month 36, 35% over the subsequent month 37 to month 60, and the remainder thereafter.

So far, so good. Oracle expects to recognize approximately $66 billion in revenue over the next 12 months, with the remainder in subsequent years. This is where it gets interesting:

We have elected the optional exemption to not disclose the variable consideration for contracts in which the variable consideration expected to be received over the duration of the contract is allocated entirely to the wholly unsatisfied performance obligations.

That's a mouthful, but let's focus on the concept of variable consideration.

Variable consideration is a common practice and can encompass a range of items. These include, but are not limited to "price concessions, volume discounts, rebates, refunds, credits, incentives, performance bonuses, milestone payments, and royalties," according to Big Four accounting firm PwC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers). Furthermore (emphasis mine), "Consideration is also variable if the amount a reporting entity will receive is contingent on a future event occurring or not occurring."

Put another way, this means that some portion of Oracle's RPO is money the company may or may not be entitled to receive in the future.

Moreover, more than $300 billion of Oracle's RPO comes courtesy of start-up OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. While the company's annualized revenue run rate surpassed $20 billion in 2025, it's on the hook to Oracle for $300 million over the next five years or so. Furthermore, OpenAI hasn't yet generated a profit, and some analysts predict it won't be profitable until at least 2030. This highlights another potential risk: Oracle's customer concentration, as 54% of its RPO is tied to OpenAI's success or failure. Advances in AI have come fast and furious, and today's shining star could be tomorrow's has-been.

Forewarned is forearmed

Don't get me wrong: Everything that Oracle is doing is acceptable according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and management is doing nothing improper. That said, shareholders who expect the company to collect all of Oracle's $553 billion backlog might be in for a rude awakening.

Furthermore, at 28 times earnings, Oracle is selling at a discount to many of its AI-centric peers. For investors willing to take on a little additional risk and volatility, Oracle stock might be worth a look.

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Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.