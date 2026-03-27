Oracle vs. Alibaba: Which Cloud & AI Giant Has an Edge Right Now?

Oracle Corporation ORCL and Alibaba Group Holding BABA are two of the world's most ambitious technology companies, each investing heavily in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Oracle is a U.S. enterprise software titan that has pivoted decisively toward cloud, while Alibaba is a Chinese Internet conglomerate operating Asia's leading cloud platform alongside its sprawling e-commerce business.



Both are channeling tens of billions into generative AI at a pivotal moment for the global technology sector. Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for ORCL Stock

Oracle's cloud transformation is gaining formidable momentum. In third-quarter fiscal 2026, cloud revenues surged 44% year over year to $8.9 billion, with cloud infrastructure revenues soaring 84% to $4.9 billion. Total revenues climbed 22%, marking the first time in over 15 years that both organic revenues and non-GAAP EPS grew more than 20% in the same quarter. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) reached $553 billion, up 325% year over year, representing a deep and expanding pipeline of large-scale AI contracts. Management noted that demand for cloud computing continues to outpace supply, positioning Oracle to meet and likely exceed its long-term targets.



Forward guidance reinforces this confidence. Oracle projects cloud revenue growth of 46-50% in USD for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, while fiscal 2027 total revenue guidance was raised to $90 billion, well above the prior Wall Street consensus. In February 2026, Oracle announced plans to raise up to $50 billion in financing and swiftly secured $30 billion through a substantially oversubscribed investment-grade bond offering, signaling strong institutional conviction in its AI infrastructure buildout.



On the product front, Oracle unveiled 22 Fusion Agentic Applications at Oracle AI World in London in March 2026, embedding AI agents natively across finance, HR, procurement and supply chain workflows within its existing cloud suite. An expanded NVIDIA collaboration announced at GTC 2026 further strengthens Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's positioning in large-scale AI supercomputing. The company is also deploying AI code generation to build SaaS applications more cost-efficiently and restructuring product teams into smaller, more agile groups. While heavy capital expenditure commitments and competition from established hyperscalers remain considerations, Oracle's swelling contract backlog and accelerating cloud adoption underpin a structurally solid investment narrative.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.45 per share, indicating 23.55% growth year over year.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

The Case for BABA

Alibaba's cloud ambitions are substantial, but mounting execution challenges temper investor enthusiasm. In third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025), total revenues grew just 2% year over year to $40.7 billion, while net income fell to $2.2 billion, down 66% from $6.6 billion. Free cash flow declined sharply to RMB 11.3 billion, down RMB 27.7 billion year over year, reflecting the steep cost of simultaneous investments in AI, quick-commerce subsidies and data center infrastructure. Profitability headwinds show little near-term sign of recovery.



Cloud Intelligence Group's revenues from external customers accelerated to 35% this quarter, with AI-related product revenues delivering triple-digit year-over-year growth for the 10th consecutive quarter. Alibaba has pledged at least ¥380 billion ($53 billion) in AI and cloud spending over three years. In February 2026, the company released Qwen3.5, an advanced open-source model supporting agentic capabilities and 201 languages, and in March 2026, launched Wukong, an enterprise AI agent platform. Management targets $100 billion in combined cloud and AI external revenues over five years, with Model-as-a-Service expected to become Cloud Intelligence Group's largest revenue product.



However, significant structural risks persist. Three senior Qwen team leaders, including the project's technical lead, departed in early 2026 amid an internal restructuring that created the new Alibaba Token Hub business group. The leadership exodus raises serious execution and continuity concerns at the heart of Alibaba's flagship AI initiative. Geopolitical scrutiny, domestic regulatory pressure and constraints on access to advanced U.S. AI chips further limit Alibaba's ability to scale competitively in global markets. The risk-reward picture for BABA investors remains decidedly unfavorable.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, implying a 41.62% year-over-year decline.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Alibaba trades at a forward P/E of 14.87x, while Oracle commands a steeper 18.18x multiple. Although Oracle appears pricier, its premium is well-justified given its $553 billion RPO, raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $90 billion, and accelerating cloud infrastructure growth — fundamentals that Alibaba's modest 2% revenue growth and 66% net income decline cannot match.

ORCL vs. BABA P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On price performance, ORCL has shed 49.5% over the past six months against BABA's comparatively contained 2.4% decline. This pullback, however, makes Oracle increasingly attractive for long-term investors, as its growth trajectory and earnings visibility comfortably support its valuation premium over Alibaba.

ORCL Underperforms BABA In 6 Months



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Oracle holds a clear edge over Alibaba on nearly every metric that matters. Its $553 billion RPO, raised fiscal 2027 revenue target of $90 billion, accelerating cloud infrastructure growth and expanding agentic AI product lineup collectively point to a business in structural ascent. Alibaba, in contrast, faces declining profitability, AI leadership attrition, geopolitical and regulatory risk, and uncertain monetization timelines. While Oracle's premium valuation is well-justified by its growth trajectory, its steep 49.5% six-month decline presents a potentially compelling entry opportunity. Investors would be wise to watch ORCL for an attractive entry point while staying clear of BABA for now. ORCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas BABA has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.