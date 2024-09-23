Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,086,034, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,249,671.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $190.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.45 $4.3 $4.3 $155.00 $451.5K 1.4K 1.0K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.1 $7.05 $7.05 $165.00 $369.4K 3.2K 561 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.76 $2.71 $2.71 $167.50 $144.1K 0 837 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $170.00 $141.1K 4.7K 546 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $14.05 $12.9 $14.04 $152.50 $87.0K 95 62

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,549,439, the ORCL's price is down by -1.49%, now at $165.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $165.6.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $180. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $173. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $190.

