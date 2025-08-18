Oracle Strengthens GenAI Push: Will Google Cloud Tie-Up Pay Off?

Oracle ORCL is capitalizing on the momentum of its generative AI (GenAI) strategy, and its latest partnership with Google Cloud signals a bold step forward. By bringing Google’s Gemini models, starting with Gemini 2.5, into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the company is strengthening its multi-vendor AI strategy. Oracle is betting that this tie-up will accelerate enterprise adoption and enhance its competitive edge in a crowded cloud AI market.



The collaboration allows Oracle customers to seamlessly access Gemini models through the OCI Generative AI service, with usage billed via Oracle’s familiar Universal Credits system. Beyond text generation, the roadmap includes multimodal capabilities — spanning images, video and audio — as well as specialized models like MedLM for healthcare. Embedding Gemini into Fusion Cloud Applications (finance, HR and supply chain) could be a key driver, enabling customers to unlock immediate productivity gains.



Oracle’s confidence in its GenAI capabilities is backed by recent results. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, total cloud revenues rose 27% year over year to $6.7 billion, reflecting strong demand for AI-driven cloud solutions. Its multi-vendor strategy, already offering Cohere, Meta’s Llama, and xAI’s Grok alongside Gemini, ensures customers have flexibility and are not tied to a single model. This approach not only boosts OCI consumption but also deepens AI adoption across Oracle’s business apps, creating long-term growth opportunities.



This alliance enables Google to extend Gemini into Oracle’s enterprise landscape, advancing cross-cloud integration already seen with Database@Google Cloud. Together, the companies are positioning agentic AI as the next frontier of enterprise productivity and innovation.



The new collaboration is likely to further boost Oracle’s top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that the company’s revenues will grow at a mid-to-high teen percentage rate in fiscal 2026 and 2027.

Microsoft MSFT has cemented itself as an AI leader through Azure’s rapid expansion, strategic partnerships with OpenAI, Nvidia and Anthropic, and strong enterprise integration. In fiscal 2025, Azure revenues surpassed $75 billion with 34% growth, fueled by AI demand. Microsoft’s global infrastructure now spans 400-plus data centers across 70 regions, all AI-first with advanced cooling systems. With Copilot adoption surging and diversified AI offerings, Microsoft’s scale, innovation and cash flow generation give it a commanding edge in the AI transformation.



Amazon AMZN, through AWS, dominates AI infrastructure with 32% global cloud share, backed by over $100 billion in data center investments. Amazon’s custom Trainium 2 chips deliver 30-40% better price-performance than Nvidia, while Bedrock offers leading AI models like Claude 3.7 and Llama 4. AMZN's AI business has reached a multi-billion-dollar annual revenue run rate with triple-digit percentage growth year over year. The company is aggressively investing in AI capabilities across all levels of the technology stack.

Shares of Oracle have appreciated 49% year to date, outperforming both the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 13.8% and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s rise of 19.4%.

From a valuation standpoint, ORCL appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 10.06x, which is higher than the Zacks industry average of 8.69x. Oracle carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $66.60 billion, indicating 16% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for ORCL’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.73 per share, increased by a penny over the past 30 days. The earnings figure suggests 11.6% growth over the figure reported in fiscal 2025.



ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

