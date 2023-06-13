News & Insights

Markets
ORCL

Oracle Shares Rise On Upbeat Q4 Results

June 13, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) are rising more than 4% Tuesday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Net income was $3.319 billion or $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $3.189 billion or $1.16 per share last year, helped by growth in cloud revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.655 billion or $1.67 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.58 per share.

Total Revenue was $13.837 billion, up 17%.

ORCL is at $121.16 currently. It has traded in the range of $60.78 - $123.99 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.