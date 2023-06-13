Oracle Shares Rise On Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) are rising more than 4% Tuesday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Net income was $3.319 billion or $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $3.189 billion or $1.16 per share last year, helped by growth in cloud revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.655 billion or $1.67 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.58 per share.

Total Revenue was $13.837 billion, up 17%.

ORCL is at $121.16 currently. It has traded in the range of $60.78 - $123.99 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.