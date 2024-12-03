Oracle Power Sees Major Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.
Oracle Power PLC has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder structure as Spreadex LTD has reduced its voting rights from over 6% to approximately 1.42%. This change involves both direct holdings and financial instruments, reflecting a notable disposal of interests in the company. Investors should keep an eye on these developments as they may influence Oracle’s market dynamics.
