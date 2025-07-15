Oracle Plans To Expand Its Cloud Infrastructure's Footprint In Germany

Markets
(RTTNews) - Oracle said it plans to invest $2 billion over the next five years to meet the growing demand for its AI and cloud infrastructure in Germany. This will include a significant expansion of AI infrastructure capacity in the Oracle Cloud Frankfurt Region.

"With our plans to invest U.S. $2 billion in AI infrastructure and cloud computing over the next five years, we are helping organizations across Germany accelerate their AI and cloud journeys. In addition, we're supporting the federal government's objective of strengthening Germany as a hub for AI investment and innovation in Europe," said Thorsten Herrmann, senior vice president and Germany country leader, Oracle.

