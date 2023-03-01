Oracle (ORCL) to Enhance KDDI's Payment and Loyalty Program

Oracle ORCL is chosen by one of Japan’s leading telecommunications carriers, KDDI, to speed payment processing of au Pay by more than five times and application development of au Ponta Points Program by 30%.



Oracle has already improved au Ponta Points Program by 200 percent and made au Pay five times faster. Oracle also helps KDDI to enable dynamic customer changes by creating new applications and services 30 percent faster.



The au Pay has approximately 31 million customers and au Ponta Points Program is one of the most well-known customer loyalty programs in Japan. The au Pay and au Ponta Points Program are growing at a good rate. To handle increasing customers, KDDI partnered with Oracle to ensure a smooth customer experience.



KDDI uses Oracle Real Application Clusters and Oracle Data Guard to ensure high performance and high availability. Oracle Golden Gate is enabled to ensure smooth data migration with synchronization and support of third party databases.



KDDI also chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to develop an au Points Ponta Program’s disaster recovery system. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database will be used to record and analyse transaction settlement data.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Oracle’s New Partnerships to Boost Top Line

Some recent key partnerships include Frey Farms, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Grupo MYT. These partnerships will not only boost the top line but also help in expanding clientele.



Frey Farms is a family business that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables across seven states in the United States. With Frey Farms looking to expand across geographies, the company partnered with Oracle’s NetSuite for providing accurate data to handle its operations.



Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps people fight substance addiction. The foundation recently partnered with Oracle’s Cerner to simplify access to addiction treatment and recovery content.



Grupo MYT is Mexico’s one of the most innovative restaurants. The group has 50 restaurants at present and is looking to expand to 120 restaurants in the next three years. The group partnered with Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale and Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning to help the expansion.



Oracle’s last-quarter revenues were $12.27 billion, up 18% year over year. Expansion in clientele is the reason for growth in revenues.



Management believes that the future of cloud is not about competing with the large companies like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and Oracle, but it will be a combination of these clouds to fulfil needs of customers.



Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft also helped Oracle gain clients. Some customers that were added are Belgium Railways, Honeywell, Petronas, Telecom Italia and many more.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Oracle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Computer and Technology sector are ACM Research ACMR, BILL HOLDINGS BILL and Airbnb ABNB. While ACM Research and BILL HOLDINGS carry a Zacks rank #2, Airbnb sports a Zacks rank #1 at present.



Shares of ACMR have contracted 61.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $0.12 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of BILL have fallen 63.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $0.24 per share, which has risen from $0.13 over the past 30 days.



Shares of ABNB have declined 18.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $0.14 per share, which has risen from $0.00 per share over the past 30 days.

