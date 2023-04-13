Oracle (ORCL) to Build Player Dashboard for Premier League Fans

Oracle ORCL has partnered with Premier League, the most-watched football league, as its official cloud provider to deliver fans with new interactive dashboards. It will furnish a deeper look into players' statistics as they reach important career milestones.



Built with responsive web design and leveraging game data from Stats Perform, the dashboards enable Premier League fans to better understand and analyze the on-pitch performance of their favorite players on nearly any device.



It will also demonstrate Oracle's ability to manage real-time spikes in usage as viewers around the world simultaneously watch their favorite player's accomplishments in real-time. The Oracle Analytics dashboards run on Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse.

Oracle Cloud Aids Fan Engagement in Premier League

Leveraging Oracle Cloud, fans of the Premier League, as of the 2021/22 season, benefit from in-game statistics for player and team performance.



Last year, the Premier League migrated its entire historical video archive to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, a move which is designed to reduce costs, drive efficiency and unlock a range of new capabilities for the league’s broadcasting operations.



The archive includes every single match from English top flight soccer’s 30 years, and with technological advances improving the quality of this footage, the amount of storage required to host this data is increasing all the time.



The data is stored in four of Oracle’s cloud regions – the UK, the United States, Singapore and Brazil. This model makes the system more robust and resilient. It also improves performance for partners around the world as they are able to access incredibly large files much closer to home.

Oracle Faces Stiff Competition in Cloud Infrastructure Market

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been riding on the robust demand for its infrastructure cloud services.



Despite its late entry, Oracle has been endeavoring to grab a larger share of the prospective cloud market, which is dominated by giants like Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s MSFT Azure Cloud and Alphabet GOOGL owned Google Cloud. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Per Canalys report, worldwide cloud infrastructure services expenditure grew 23% year over year in fourth-quarter 2022 to $65.8 billion. AWS led the cloud infrastructure services market in the quarter, accounting for 32% of total spend. Microsoft Azure captured 23% of the market and remained the second-largest provider after growing 31% year over year. Google Cloud, the third largest cloud service provider, outpaced both AWS and Azure with growth of 36% year on year to account for 10% of the market.

