Oracle (ORCL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $217.58, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 12.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 10, 2025. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.15 billion, indicating a 14.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $66.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.94% and +19.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.23% increase. As of now, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.75, so one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ORCL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

