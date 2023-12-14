Oracle (ORCL) Service Boosts East U.S. Azure Datacenters

Oracle ORCL announced the availability of the Oracle Database@Azure service in the Microsoft MSFT Azure East U.S. region. In this collaboration, Oracle will manage the Oracle Exadata Database Service within Azure data centers.



Additional regions, such as Germany Central, Australia East, France Central, Canada Central, Brazil South, Japan East, U.K. South, Central U.S. and South-Central U.S., are planned to have the service available in 2024.



This collaboration between Oracle and Microsoft aims to provide customers with a seamless experience in migrating Oracle databases to the cloud while leveraging the strengths of both Oracle and Azure services.



The service promises to deliver the performance, scale and availability advantages of the Oracle Database, including Real Application Clusters and built-in security. It also ensures feature and pricing parity with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) public list prices.



Deployments are planned to run across two Azure availability zones, enabling customers to configure high availability across zones.



Customers can benefit from flexible options for moving Oracle databases to the cloud, streamlined migration processes, compatibility with proven migration tools and the ability to build new cloud-native applications using OCI and Azure technologies.



The collaboration aims to simplify the migration process for on-premises Oracle workloads to the cloud, providing customers with a unified customer support experience from both Oracle and Microsoft.



Customers can take advantage of Azure services such as the Azure OpenAI Service for generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Azure AI, application platform and developer services.



Oracle and Microsoft are offering unified customer support, and customers can simplify purchasing through the Azure Marketplace. They can also leverage existing Oracle and Microsoft licenses and commitments/discount programs.

Oracle’s Distributed Cloud Strategy, a Game Changer

OCI's distributed cloud strategy is designed to offer customers a range of deployment options, including multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud and dedicated cloud, to meet their diverse infrastructure and data requirements while maintaining control over data residency, locality and authority.



Amazon AMZN owned Amazon Web Services’ (“AWS”) customers can now leverage the Lakehouse capability in MySQL HeatWave. This service enables transaction processing, real-time analytics across data warehouses and data lakes and machine learning in a single cloud database service.



OCI's multicloud capabilities, such as Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave on AWS, allow customers to choose the best cloud provider for their specific applications and databases.



Through hybrid cloud, OCI provides cloud services on-premises through offerings like Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer. This approach allows customers to manage infrastructure across various locations.



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure operates a significant number of public cloud regions globally, with 45 cloud regions in 23 countries. This extensive network of regions allows customers to deploy their applications and data in geographically diverse locations, which can be crucial for meeting data residency and latency requirements. The EU Sovereign Cloud is designed to meet data residency and sovereignty requirements specific to the European Union.



Solis’ adoption of Oracle Alloy, a cloud infrastructure platform designed to empower service providers, integrators, independent software vendors and other organizations to leverage cloud opportunities, is expected to be a game changer.



Nomura Research Institute NRILY uses Alloy to accelerate its cloud business growth and integrate its systems with financial cloud applications and services. NRILY will implement Oracle Alloy in its data centers in Tokyo and Osaka.



OCI also offers dedicated regions for customers to run Oracle cloud services in its own data centers. Oracle Alloy enables partners to customize cloud services for customers. The company also operates separate government clouds and isolated cloud regions for national security purposes in the United States, U.K. and Australia.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s comprehensive approach will enable organizations to select the most suitable cloud solutions and providers for their specific workloads and compliance needs. This is expected to boost the company’s top-line growth in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, total cloud growth, excluding Cerner, is expected between 26% and 28% at cc. Shares of Oracle have gained 26% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 47.8%.

