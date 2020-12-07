Oracle (ORCL) Rolls Out Analytics Service for MySQL Database

Oracle Corporation’s ORCL announced the availability of its Oracle MySQL Database Service integrated with MySQL Analytics Engine.

MySQL Analytics Engine is an analytic accelerator that offers support to analytics in real time and has the ability to scale up to thousands of cores, per Oracle. The new service boasts of distributed query processing algorithms along with in-memory hybrid columnar processing as well as inter-node and intra-node parallelism optimized for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”).

MySQL Analytics Engine can enhance the speed of MySQL performance for analytics queries by 400 times, per the company estimates.

The service is optimized only for OCI and is available across all Oracle Cloud commercial regions and on Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.

Utility of the Analytics Engine

Prior to the addition of the MySQL Analytics Engine, MySQL Database Service clients had to extract, transform, and load (“ETL”) data into another analytics database. This was an expensive and cumbersome process that led to delay in new applications’ implementation, as well as undermining performance and security for database, added Oracle.

With the addition of analytics feature, MySQL Database Service can now assist clients for executing both Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytics Processing (OLAP) workloads directly from MySQL database. Analytics Engine will eradicate the need for customers to perform ETL as the data from MySQL database will be transferred on to the MySQL Analytics Engine and can be seamlessly used for analysis.

Markedly, any changes in the MySQL database will simultaneously be incorporated in the MySQL Analytics Engine, which will enhance both performance as well as security, further added the company.

MySQL Analytics Engine can work with all MySQL-compatible applications. Further, the service is compatible with on-premises MySQL. For the customers, this will simplify migration of existing MySQL workloads to OCI from on-premises.

Opportunities in Database Management Market Augur Well

Oracle is one of the leading players in the database management systems (“DBMS”) market, backed by its strength in cloud technology. DBMS refers to software services aimed at creation, retrieval, and management of data in the database.

Going ahead, DBMS is expected to witness robust growth driven by Big Data and digitalization initiatives. Per a report from Expert Market Research, the worldwide DBMS market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 13.81% between 2020 and 2025 and reach $126.9 billion.

Increasing adoption of cloud technology is driving demand for cloud-based data management solutions. Also, higher demand for managing growth of unstructured data from social media and e-commerce companies another key catalyst, added the research firm.

We believe that Oracle’s leading position in the DBMS software market will make it the major beneficiary of this improved spending.

Addition of new analytics is expected to further boost the adoption of Oracle’s MySQL database service and consolidate its position in this lucrative space against Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and SAP SE SAP and others.

Per Oracle’s estimates, MySQL Analytics Engine offers at least two times more speed and 66% savings in costs compared with Amazon Redshift — a cloud-based data warehouse service that enables analysis and storage of huge data sets.

At present, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

