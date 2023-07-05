Oracle (ORCL) Provides Free Certified Training for Cloud & AI

Oracle ORCL is benefiting from the accelerated growth of artificial intelligence (AI). It has aided the company’s top-line growth as well.



Shares of Oracle have gained 43.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 35.2% in the same period.



Recently, Oracle announced that it is providing free Cloud and AI training worldwide to support career growth in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML). The initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for Oracle Cloud services by offering free instruction and certification testing.



Accessible to individuals of all skill levels and available in 13 languages, the curriculum enables learners to acquire in-demand skills, particularly in designing and implementing solutions using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”), AI/ML, data management and Oracle Fusion Applications. The comprehensive digital learning paths include preparation courses, practice exams, testing and credentialing.



Oracle's complimentary certification program offers a range of benefits, including access to the complete digital training catalog, live sessions led by Oracle experts, a comprehensive Oracle certification experience and career resources.



Free certifications can be obtained exclusively from Oracle University until Aug 31, 2023, while digital training for OCI will continue to be available at no cost.

Advancements in AI to Aid Oracle’s Top Line

Oracle, the prominent U.S. technology company, recently announced significant investments in Nvidia Corp's NVDA chips as it aggressively enters the field of AI. With a commitment of billions of dollars, ORCL is aligning its strategy with the goal of expanding its cloud computing service to cater to the growing number of AI companies.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects total cloud growth for the first quarter, including Cerner, between 28% and 30% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.82%.



Giants like Oracle, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL are making significant advancements in the field of AI.



Microsoft made a significant impact in the field of AI this year by announcing a substantial investment of around $10 billion in OpenAI, the startup responsible for developing advanced AI tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E. Given MSFT's extensive involvement in various technology domains and its position as a leading company based in Redmond, WA, the company's interest in AI is well-founded.



Although Google is widely known for its extensive presence in various technology domains, including cloud computing, drones, logistics, search and data, its enthusiasm for the applications of AI knows no bounds. While Google recently participated in Anthropic's significant funding round, it is worth noting that since the beginning of 2021, the company has only engaged in eight transactions in the AI sector involving venture capital-backed startups.



Following the introduction of ChatGPT, the advanced chatbox developed by OpenAI in collaboration with Microsoft, there was an increase in educational and training initiatives. Both Microsoft and Google, being major players in the search industry, are expected to adopt a more assertive approach in various AI domains, including education and training.



In an effort to gain a competitive advantage over formidable rivals, such as Google and Microsoft, Oracle's cloud division is concentrating on building high-speed networks that can effectively handle the massive volumes of data required for AI systems.



It is similar to the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT. To accomplish this, ORCL is acquiring significant quantities of specialized graphics processing units that are specifically designed to process the extensive data involved in AI workloads.







