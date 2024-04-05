Oracle (ORCL) Partners With Palantir to Offer AI Solutions

Oracle ORCL and Palantir PLTR have teamed up to offer secure cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. By combining ORCL's distributed cloud and AI infrastructure with PLTR's advanced AI platforms, organizations can better leverage their data to enhance efficiency, meet sovereignty requirements and stay ahead of adversaries.



In this partnership, Palantir will transition its Foundry workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”), making its Gotham and AI platforms available across ORCL's distributed cloud.



With Oracle's extensive cloud reach and secure AI capabilities, more organizations can utilize Palantir's platforms for data integration and decision-making.



OCI offers more than 100 services and applications, including cutting-edge generative AI, across various deployment types. Pricing and services remain consistent, simplifying planning and management for organizations across commercial, sovereign and government environments.



Drawing from Oracle's extensive experience in security and intelligence, the partnership aims to deliver powerful capabilities to the defense sector. This collaboration is set to sell and support cloud and AI services across government and commercial industries, ensuring that the organizations can access the best-in-class technologies while meeting stringent security and sovereignty standards.

ORCL’s Progress in AI to Aid Cloud Services and License Revenues

Oracle and its subsidiary, NetSuite, has been making considerable advancements in AI. Some recent advancements include solutions like NetSuite’s Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector and Text Enhance, as well as Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence.



NetSuite’s Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector solution assists organizations with multiple businesses. This connector helps reduce costs and enhance decision-making by gathering data from various NetSuite instances into one Analytics Warehouse environment, making insights more accurate and accessible.



Additionally, Oracle’s NetSuite is expanding its generative AI capabilities throughout its suite of services. NetSuite’s Text Enhance enables users to utilize relevant company data to create personalized content. By integrating into finance, supply chain, sales and customer support processes, NetSuite Text Enhance aims to boost productivity, reduce errors, ensure consistency and expedite business operations.



The company is also introducing new AI features in Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence to help users make informed decisions. Leveraging OCI services like Oracle Autonomous Database and OCI Data Lake, this solution provides data-driven insights combined with intelligent actions. These AI capabilities aim to enhance decision-making processes and ultimately improve business outcomes for organizations.



These are expected to aid the company’s cloud services and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $44.87 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.58 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.98%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 17.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 14%. This outperformance was due to the company’s added relevant features like AI to make it easier for the users. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ORCL faces tough competition from giants like Salesforce CRM and Microsoft MSFT in the AI cloud market.



Salesforce Sales Cloud helps businesses by doing tasks automatically, finding possible customers and improving communication. It also has special features for governments to give quicker and more personalized services to citizens. CRM recently added Einstein 1 Studio, which lets administrators and developers easily customize the Einstein Copilot AI assistant in different apps.



Microsoft Cloud provides various tools and solutions to help businesses in today's changing environment. MSFT and ORCL have worked together to meet the growing demand for Oracle Database on Azure worldwide. These two companies are making the Oracle Database available in five more regions, making it accessible in a total of 15 regions worldwide.



Oracle’s constant innovation and investments in AI are expected to fend off competition from players in the AI cloud market. The partnership with Microsoft also helps create a healthy competitive environment.

