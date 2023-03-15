Oracle (ORCL) Partners With Hibbett to Improve User Experience

Oracle ORCL recently partnered with Hibbett, an athletic inspired fashion brand, which will draft Oracle Cloud to deliver better in-store experience as well as more personalized interactions to improve customer loyalty and sales.



Hibbett Retail, Inc. delivers new age footwear and fashion across 36 states with 1133 stores. For a better in-store experience, the retailer has integrated Oracle retail cloud platform technology.



Hibbett’s associates can now easily access its stock across channels and will be able to serve customers from anywhere in the store by upgrading mobile Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service systems and adding Oracle Retail Store Inventory Operations Cloud Service.



Hibbett will also integrate Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Service and Oracle Retail Order Broker. With these systems, the retailer can monitor a customer’s last purchase and recommend new styles.



Oracle Retail Assortment will also be used to help the retailer place the correct assortment of footwear, accessories and apparel to attract new customers as well as retain old customers.



Management believes that Oracle Cloud would help Hibbett not only by providing the latest software but also use the data generated to deliver a seamless experience for customers, which will, in turn, boost the bottom line.

Oracle’s Recent Partnerships to Boost Top Line

Some recent key partnerships of Oracle include Globalstar, Vivo and AT&T Mexico and many more. These partnerships will help in boosting the top line as well as help in expanding customer base.



Globalstar Inc, a leading provider of connectivity to people as well as businesses globally, has partnered with Oracle NetSuite. NetSuite helped Globalstar in establishing an integrated business system to streamline and grow its international business, which will save time and resources that can be focused toward growth.



Vivo, the Brazilian branch of Telefónica, recently partnered with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for migrating its essential data and processes from its data center in Campinas, São Paulo to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to focus on other service offerings and reduce IT costs.



AT&T Mexico, an American multinational telecommunications company, recently partnered with Oracle to move the company’s critical IT and business processes to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the company will manage OSS/BSS workloads, databases and analytics more efficiently in the cloud.



Oracle’s last-quarter revenues were $12.39 billion, up 18% year over year, with infrastructure and application cloud businesses being the core reasons for growth in revenues.



Management’s focus on expanding clientele is visible as strategic back-office SaaS applications now have annualized revenues of $6.2 billion, which grew 25% in constant currency. Fusion ERP was up 28% while NetSuite ERP was up 26% this quarter.

