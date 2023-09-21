Oracle (ORCL) OCI Services Expand Distributed Cloud Offerings

Oracle ORCL recently announced that it is expanding its distributed cloud offerings to meet the diverse needs of organizations and growing demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) services worldwide.



The company introduced Oracle Database@Azure, allowing customers to access Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Microsoft MSFT Azure datacenters. This integration provides customers with the performance, scalability and availability benefits of Oracle Database on OCI while giving them more flexibility in choosing where to run their workloads. It simplifies cloud purchasing and management between Oracle Database and Azure services.



Amazon AMZN-owned Amazon Web Services’ (“AWS”) customers can now leverage the Lakehouse capability in MySQL HeatWave. This service enables transaction processing, real-time analytics across data warehouses and data lakes and machine learning in a single cloud database service. It consolidates multiple AWS services into one, reducing complexity and offering competitive price-performance for analytics. HeatWave Lakehouse allows the querying of large volumes of data in Amazon S3 object storage without copying the data to the database and supports non-MySQL and MySQL-compatible workloads.



ORCL also announced the global availability of Oracle Alloy, a cloud infrastructure platform designed to empower service providers, integrators, independent software vendors and other organizations to leverage cloud opportunities. It offers access to more than 100 OCI services and enables organizations to migrate to the cloud while benefiting from compliance, governance and security capabilities.



Nomura Research Institute NRILY uses Alloy to accelerate its cloud business growth and integrate its systems with financial cloud applications and services. NRILY will implement Oracle Alloy in its data centers in Tokyo and Osaka. Currently, the company runs three critical applications, namely BESTWAY, T-STAR and THE STAR, on OCI dedicated region.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Oracle’s Distributed Cloud Strategy — a Game Changer

OCI's distributed cloud strategy is designed to offer customers a range of deployment options, including multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud and dedicated cloud, to meet their diverse infrastructure and data requirements while maintaining control over data residency, locality and authority.



OCI's multicloud capabilities, such as Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave on AWS, allow customers to choose the best cloud provider for their specific applications and databases.



Through hybrid cloud, OCI provides cloud services on-premises through offerings like Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer. This approach allows customers to manage infrastructure across various locations.



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure operates a significant number of public cloud regions globally, with 45 cloud regions in 23 countries. This extensive network of regions allows customers to deploy their applications and data in geographically diverse locations, which can be crucial for meeting data residency and latency requirements. The EU Sovereign Cloud is designed to meet data residency and sovereignty requirements specific to the European Union.



OCI also offers dedicated regions for customers to run Oracle cloud services in its own datacenters. Oracle Alloy enables partners to customize cloud services for the customers. The company also operates separate government clouds and isolated cloud regions for national security purposes in the United States, U.K. and Australia.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s comprehensive approach will enable organizations to select the most suitable cloud solutions and providers for their specific workloads and compliance needs. This is expected to boost the company’s top-line growth in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, total cloud growth, excluding Cerner, is expected between 27% and 29% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%. Shares of Oracle have gained 38.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 34.7%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.