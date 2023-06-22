Oracle (ORCL) Launches Next-Generation Exadata X10M Platforms

Oracle ORCL has launched the newest version of its Exadata platforms, the X10M, providing unmatched performance and availability for Oracle Database workloads. These platforms offer increased database consolidation capacity and exceptional value compared with previous generations by maintaining the same price as the prior version.



Numerous organizations, both big and small, rely on Oracle Exadata for its critical and demanding workloads, including major players in finance, telecommunications and retail industries worldwide.



The new Exadata X10M platforms, available in Oracle Exadata Cloud Customer and Oracle Exadata Database Machine, incorporate 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. With significantly increased core counts in both database servers and storage servers compared with the previous generations, the Exadata X10M platforms deliver remarkable improvements, including up to three times higher transaction throughput and faster analytic queries.



The storage servers now have a 22% greater data capacity, while the all-flash storage servers offer 2.4 times more capacity than the previous systems. Furthermore, the database servers now support 50% more memory, allowing for a greater number of databases to be accommodated on the same system.

Growing Enterprise Data Management Market to Aid Oracle’s Top Line

According to a Market and Markets report, the global Enterprise Data Management Market size as per revenues crossed $77.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $122.9 billion by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5%.



The economic downturn has impacted the implementation of new enterprise data management projects, causing organizations to face financial uncertainty. As a result, many of these organizations are now considering accelerating the adoption of cloud services to fulfill its computing and storage needs.



Oracle, a major player in the industry, provides various solutions for data management, analytics and cloud computing. The company’s latest offering, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, is a cloud-based data management platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to automate numerous data management tasks.



The Enterprise Data Management Market is dominated by players like Oracle, Microsoft MSFT, International Business Machines IBM and SAP SAP.



IBM is a prominent participant in the enterprise data management industry, providing a diverse array of solutions for data management, analytics and AI. With substantial investments in AI and ML technologies, IBM has introduced a fresh lineup of cloud-based solutions that harness these advancements to assist organizations in enhancing the data management capabilities.



SAP SE is a prominent provider of enterprise software solutions, specializing in data management and analytics. It has recently introduced SAP HANA, a cloud-based data management platform that enables real-time and efficient data management for companies.



Microsoft’s Irion is a comprehensive data management suite tailored for enterprise use and capable of managing large data volumes. Its Declarative Extract Load & Transform technology enables automatic and dynamic implementation of efficient execution strategies. Moreover, Irion is specifically optimized to maximize the performance capabilities.

Oracle Gets a Boost in the Enterprise Data Management Market

Shares of Oracle have gained 49.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.6%.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company released the Oracle Database 23c free developer version to smoothen the long-term support release of Oracle Database 23c.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle expects total cloud growth for the first quarter, including Cerner, between 28% and 30% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.82%.

