Oracle (ORCL) Launches Cloud EPM for Sustainability Solution

Oracle ORCL has launched its Cloud EPM for Sustainability solution to help businesses measure and manage their sustainability efforts more effectively. This solution connects data, plans and targets across the organization, making it easier for leaders to track progress toward sustainability goals and optimize outcomes.



Collecting and analyzing environmental data can be a slow and error-prone process, which is often manually consolidated in spreadsheets. Oracle Cloud EPM for Sustainability simplifies this by collecting data from various sources and automating the process, ensuring accuracy and compliance with reporting standards like FRS and GRI.



With embedded scenario modeling capabilities, organizations can explore different options to determine the best course of action for their sustainability initiatives. This helps businesses make informed decisions and maximize their impact on environmental goals.



The solution also offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insights, alerting users to anomalies and providing self-service tools for data exploration. Predictive planning enables organizations to forecast future performance and continuously improve the company’s plans.



Narrative reporting capabilities help businesses align with reporting standards and share detailed reports with stakeholders. This enables timely action to reduce environmental impact and drive sustainable practices forward.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL’s Capabilities to Aid Cloud Services & License Revenues

Oracle is known for its constant innovation and new capabilities that help its users across industries. Some of its new capabilities include Generative AI to Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Smart Operations and AI-powered analytics. These new features are expected to aid cloud services and license revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $44.68 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.54 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%.



Oracle recently unveiled new generative AI features in its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. These updates aim to help businesses make better decisions and enhance both employee and customer experiences. The improvements include integrating generative AI into various business processes like finance, supply chain, HR, sales and marketing.



ORCL has introduced Oracle Smart Operations to assist companies in boosting the effectiveness of their worldwide supply chain activities. With Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Manufacturing and Fusion Cloud Maintenance, customers can enhance factory output by improving productivity, quality and visibility while minimizing unplanned downtime.



The company revealed new AI features in its Fusion Data Intelligence to assist customers using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications in making better decisions. This platform combines data insights with smart actions to enhance decision-making. These new AI capabilities enable organizations to improve their decision-making process and achieve better business results.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 19.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 10.2% due to tough competition from companies like Salesforce CRM, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Salesforce's government CRM solutions help public sector organizations provide citizens with quicker, more accurate and individualized services. It helps organizations build stronger connections among citizens, employees, governments, services and the information they all need.



Amazon Web Services provides cloud services for government agencies at different levels of security classification. More than 7,500 government entities use its services, recognizing the importance of balancing efficiency with security needs.



Microsoft has designed specific plans for government organizations tailored to their unique requirements. These plans include all the features of Microsoft 365 services, hosted in a special government cloud environment to meet the U.S. security and regulatory standards.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.