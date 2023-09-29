Oracle (ORCL) Integrates Mitto for WhatsApp Sales & Marketing

Oracle ORCL Responsys users can now effortlessly connect to Meta Platforms META-WhatsApp Business via Oracle Marketplace, thanks to Mitto's latest announcement. Serving as a strategic partner of the Oracle Responsys platform, brands can harness Mitto's robust WhatsApp Business solution to engage with more than two billion customers spanning 190 countries globally.



Mitto's WhatsApp Business solutions, coupled with the sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven routing system, enable enterprises to broaden their global presence. Enterprises can delight customers with dynamic and interactive messages of up to 1,000 characters, while enhancing trust through personalized and one-on-one conversations featuring end-to-end encryption to safeguard sensitive information.



With impressive statistics, such as nearly 98% open rates, 60% click-through rates and 80% of WhatsApp messages being read within the initial five minutes, businesses can not only achieve a strong return on investment but also cultivate stronger relationships with both new and current customers.



Mitto's integration with Oracle Responsys streamlines the process for enterprises to incorporate WhatsApp into their omnichannel marketing strategies through a unified and user-friendly platform. ORCL's intelligent cross-channel solution empowers marketers to create customized campaigns that cater to individual customer preferences, challenges and the areas of interest. This is expected to boost cloud service and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and licence revenues is pegged at $44.65 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $5.53 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.01%.

Oracle’s Focus on AI to Boost Prospects

Oracle has revealed its plans to integrate generative AI features into its suite of applications. The company has disclosed a new collaboration with Cohere, a Canadian AI software company that competes with established players like OpenAI and Anthropic. Through this partnership, ORCL aims to enhance its offerings with advanced AI functionalities.



With the remarkable success of Chat GPT, AI is widely acknowledged as the future of the technology industry, which is capable of transforming various existing sectors.



According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Oracle is also vying with giants like Meta, Alphabet GOOGL, and Amazon AMZN in the race to invest in AI integration.



Technology firms recognize the importance of substantial investments to remain competitive and avoid losing market share and revenues. While these industry giants are all participating in the same race, their specific areas of focus vary slightly.

Meta is primarily concentrating on developing AI for managing extensive data and enhancing computing power. Alphabet aims to integrate AI into its search engine capabilities, while Amazon intends to use AI to improve its web services. In contrast, Oracle's primary focus is on harnessing AI within its cloud infrastructure tools.



Shares of Oracle, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 29.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 31.4% due to being a late entrant in the AI market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

