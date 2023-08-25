Oracle (ORCL) Helps MosaicML to Accelerate AI Model Training

Oracle ORCL announced that it has been selected by MosaicML to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) model training capabilities. MosaicML is utilizing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's (“OCI”) high-performance AI framework to achieve faster performance and cost savings compared with other cloud providers.



MosaicML has experienced up to 50% faster performance in training AI models by utilizing OCI's infrastructure. This improved speed is crucial when dealing with massive amounts of data and complex models.



MosaicML has reported cost savings of up to 80% compared with other cloud providers. This cost efficiency is essential for organizations looking to make the most of their resources when training AI models.



OCI offers various capabilities for AI, including GPU instances for computer vision, natural language processing and recommendation systems. For training large models, OCI provides ultra-low latency cluster networking, HPC storage and compute instances powered by NVIDIA NVDA GPUs.



OCI's architecture and network design are optimized for AI workloads. The bandwidth on NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs provided by OCI surpasses alternatives by a significant margin, leading to reduced time and cost for machine learning training.



Through OCI, MosaicML gains access to the latest NVIDIA GPUs, enabling them to harness cutting-edge hardware for efficient AI model training.



The combination of MosaicML and OCI has attracted AI companies looking to run generative AI models due to the platform's ability to achieve faster and more economical model training compared with other providers.



Startups like Twelve Labs are benefiting from MosaicML's platform running on OCI. Twelve Labs has been able to efficiently scale and deploy AI models for multimodal video understanding, which has led to significant time and cost savings.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Advancements in AI to Aid Oracle’s Top Line

Oracle is providing free Cloud and AI training worldwide to support career growth in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for Oracle Cloud services by offering free instruction and certification testing.



ORCL's complimentary certification program offers a range of benefits, including access to the complete digital training catalog, live sessions led by Oracle experts, a comprehensive Oracle certification experience and career resources.



Free certifications can be obtained exclusively from Oracle University until Aug 31, 2023, while digital training for OCI will continue to be available at no cost.



The company has also announced significant investments in NVDA’s chips as it aggressively enters the field of AI. With a commitment of billions of dollars, ORCL is aligning its strategy with the goal of expanding its cloud computing service to cater to the growing number of AI companies.



Oracle expects total cloud growth for the first quarter, including Cerner, between 28% and 30% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.82%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



ACM Research ACMR and Uber Technologies UBER are some other top-ranked stocks from the broader sector that investors can consider. Currently, ACMR and UBER sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ACM Research have gained 89.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $558.83 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.72%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, which has increased by 5 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Uber Technologies have soared 79.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $37.42 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 17.39%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, which has increased by 9 cents over the past 30 days.

