Oracle (ORCL) Gives Developers Free Access to Database 23c

Oracle ORCL is making the next version of its flagship database management system available for free to developers under a new program. The new free version of Oracle Database 23c gives all developers access to the most innovative features that simplify the development of modern, data-driven applications.



Oracle Database is among the most popular database management systems in the world, used in a wide range of applications and environments, from small businesses to large organizations.



It is one of the most popular RDBMS in the world that offers a wide range of features including transaction processing, in-memory data management, replication, advanced security, lifecycle management, data and more. Oracle Database is highly scalable, reliable and can handle large volumes of data.

JSON Relational Duality Feature to Boost Developer Interest

There are many new features in Oracle Database 23c, including JSON Relational Duality, a feature that combines relational and documental data models, offering the best of both.



Developers can build applications using relational schemas or JSON with a single data source and take advantage of each other's strengths. The data is held only once but can be accessed, written and modified with both approaches. In this way, developers can take advantage of both JSON models and relational models, including ACID (ACID stands for Atomicity, Consistency, Insulation and Durability) compliant transactions that involve a set of properties that ensure the consistency and reliability of operations performed within a database and have concurrency controls, which eliminates tradeoffs in object-relational mappings and data consistency.

Expanded JSON support in Database 23c

Other features in the new edition include the ability for developers to ensure and validate JSON document structures through structured JSON Schemas.



Developers can now build both transactional and analytical property graph applications with the Oracle database using the new SQL standard property graph queries, which enables graph analytics to be run on top of both relational and JSON data.



Applications that use the Apache Kafka distributed event streaming platform can now run against Oracle transactional event queues in Oracle with minimal code changes.



A new SQL domain construct can act as lightweight type modifiers that centrally document intended data usage, extending and improving upon SQL standard domains. Those are data types with optional constraints that are used to abstract common constraints on fields into a single location for simpler definition and maintenance.



Database metadata can now be stored directly alongside the data with a new annotation mechanism inside the Oracle database. Developers can annotate common data model attributes for tables, columns, views, indexes and other attributes to improve consistency and accessibility.

