Oracle (ORCL) Enhances HR Productivity With Generative AI

Oracle ORCL has integrated generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionalities into Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (“HCM”). Leveraging the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) generative AI service, these additions are designed to accelerate business benefits, boost productivity, enhance the candidate and employee journey, and streamline HR operations.



Numerous organizations, both big and small, rely on Oracle Exadata for its critical and demanding workloads, including major players in finance, telecommunications and retail industries worldwide.



Oracle Cloud HCM leverages OCI's powerful infrastructure, including OCI Supercluster with high-performance bare metal compute and NVIDIA GPUs as well as a high-bandwidth RDMA network, to support generative AI services. This enables Oracle to offer the industry's fastest AI innovation and attract top enterprise-focused innovators like Cohere.



Natively designed for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates all HR processes from recruitment to retirement. By centralizing employee data on a unified platform, HR teams gain access to a reliable source of information for decision-making. AI capabilities, built into the system, offer valuable insights and recommendations to optimize business operations.

Human Capital Management Market to Aid Oracle’s Top Line

According to a GlobeNewswire report, theglobal marketfor HCM is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated increase from $17.72 billion in 2021 to $19.99 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the HCM market will expand to $28.81 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The HCM market encompasses services that enable corporations, including entities like organizations, sole traders and partnerships, to transform traditional HR functions, such as recruitment, payroll, training, compensation and performance management. These services are leveraged to drive productivity, engagement and overall business value.



The HCM market is dominated by players like Oracle, Microsoft MSFT, International Business Machines IBM and SAP SAP.



Microsoft’s CatalystOne HR system is a complete HCM software suite. The suite is ideal for medium to large-sized organizations and supports processes throughout the whole employee life cycle.



IBM is a prominent participant in the enterprise data management industry, providing a diverse array of solutions to attract, recruit, train, develop, manage and retain the best employees and achieve business goals.



SAP’s HCM solutions offer strategic and innovative approaches to meet the essential requirements of workforce transformation. These solutions encompass core HR and payroll functions, talent management, people analytics, workforce planning and employee experience management.

Oracle is a Leader in the HCM Market

Shares of Oracle have gained 42.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 35.2%.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, a leader in the HCM market, is the best fit for large enterprise organizations seeking a single-suite solution.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle expects total cloud growth for the first quarter, including Cerner, between 28% and 30% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.82%.

