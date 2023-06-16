Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Ties Up With Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Oracle ORCL Hospitality OPERA Cloud suite of products, including property management, sales and event management and MICROS Simphony Cloud point-of-sale, has been selected by John Keells Group, the parent company of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a diverse chain of hotels with a portfolio across Sri Lanka and Maldives.



Seeking a centralized and intelligent platform to enhance operations and cater to guests across the hotels, resorts and restaurants, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts turned to Oracle. By choosing the integrated suite from Oracle, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts ensures that its staff members will gain a comprehensive view of facilities and guests to better optimize administrative, technical and service delivery tasks.



By adopting an integrated system across the resort through a single vendor, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has given itself a simpler way to consolidate its back-office functions to automate administrative tasks, increase employee efficiency and connect day-to-day operations across its properties and restaurants. As a result, guests can now enjoy a seamless experience throughout their stay.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Growing Field Service Management Market to Aid Oracle’s Top Line

According to a Market and Markets report, the global Field Service Management Market size as per revenues crossed $3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of field service solutions, as businesses recognize the benefits, such as cost reduction and expansion opportunities. Despite the global economic slowdown, around 50% of subscription-based companies are expanding at a similar rate without any negative impacts of the pandemic.



The Field Service Management Market is dominated by players like Oracle, Microsoft MSFT, Salesforce CRM and Intercorp Financial Services IFS.



Microsoft has cultivated an innovative culture that encompasses a wide range of its products, emphasizing specialized services that showcase the future of collaborative and efficient field service operations. To encourage technology, companies like Microsoft will need to offer transformative solutions as well as incremental innovations that cater to the risk aversion, which is commonly observed in specific subvertical industries.



Field Service CRM empowers industries that heavily depend on off-site operations, such as healthcare, construction and telecom, to enhance its customer relationship management. This software enables field service workers to conveniently access the office remotely, receive real-time updates and access customer insights, all consolidated in a single platform.



Gartner has recognized IFS as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, attributing the highest ranking to IFS for its Ability to Execute and acknowledging its far-reaching Completeness of Vision for the seventh time in a row. IFS specializes in providing comprehensive service management solutions that effectively cater to the intricate service requirements of multinational corporations.

Oracle Gets a Boost in the Field Service Management Market

Shares of Oracle have gained 54.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.7% in the same period.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company releases the MICROS Workstation 8 Series that offers powerful and flexible capabilities, enabling restaurants to create a truly unique dining environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle expects total cloud growth for first-quarter, including Cerner, between 28% and 30% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.16 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.82%.







