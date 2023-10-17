Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Empowers Minor Hotels' Guest Service

Oracle ORCL recently announced that Minor Hotels is enhancing the operations of 100 of its properties by implementing Oracle OPERA Hospitality Cloud. By moving to this cloud, the expanding hotel management company can enhance operational efficiency and centralize guest profiles across its worldwide establishments.



This initiative will enable Minor Hotels to gain a deeper understanding of its guests' individual preferences. The deployment of OPERA Cloud Property Management (PMS) starts with the prestigious Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Thailand, which is the flagship luxury hotel for Minor Hotels.



As part of OPERA Cloud PMS, Minor Hotels will employ OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management to maximize its utilization of spaces and opportunities. This includes handling reservations for special occasions and corporate events and effectively managing aspects like space allocation, catering and room blocks.



Furthermore, Minor Hotels can harness the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform to further design the operations by integrating new third-party capabilities to address the specific requirements of its diverse properties. This is expected to boost cloud services and license revenues in the current financial year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $44.80 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $5.54 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%.

The Role of Cloud Computing in the Hospitality Industry

The hospitality industry has been an integral part of human culture throughout history. As industries have evolved and newer technologies emerged, the hospitality sector has adapted these solutions accordingly.



In today's hospitality landscape, technology combines elements like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, analytics and cloud computing to meet evolving customer demands and enhance their overall experience.



The utilization of cloud computing services within the hospitality sector brings advantages to both the service providers and the end customers. This approach enhances the quality of services offered while maintaining cost-effectiveness. It reduces costs, introduces scalability and automation in business operations, and provides a seamless customer experience.



Shares of Oracle, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 33% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.1% due to competition from major cloud providers like SAP SAP, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL in the hospitality industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



SAP Hospitality Management effectively manages hotels, consistently outperforming competitors. Operating full-service and focus-service hotels in the Midwest United States, SAP boosts hotel revenues through a robust sales and marketing strategy, ensuring a strong top-line performance.



AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency offers a range of technology solutions and services to expedite the industry's transformation and advancement. These encompass a comprehensive perspective of customer and operational data, digital interaction with clientele, interconnected experiences involving smart assets and the revitalization of fundamental travel and hospitality applications.



Google has entered into partnerships with hotel chains to introduce Nest Hub smart displays and Google Assistant into hotel rooms. This voice assistant retrieves information from the hotel's database to respond to inquiries about available services, including any ongoing promotions or special offers.



Oracle Hospitality offers a comprehensive range of technology solutions tailored for independent hoteliers, as well as global and regional chains, gaming establishments and cruise lines. The company’s hardware, software and services empower customers to make data-driven decisions, providing guests with personalized experiences, optimizing profitability and fostering loyalty.



With cloud-based and mobile-accessible systems and open APIs, Oracle's offerings, including OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale and Nor1 upsell solutions, will drive innovation, boost revenues, reduce IT expenses and enhance operational efficiency.

