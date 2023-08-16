Oracle (ORCL) Achieves Authorization for Top-Secret Cloud Data

Oracle ORCL announced that the U.S. Intelligence Community authorized Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for hosting classified Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) missions.



Oracle's National Security Regions feature redundant and widely dispersed data centers, meeting the highest U.S. classification standards for TS/SCI tasks. These regions are managed by the U.S. citizens with government clearance and solely linked to classified networks. The Cloud Network Operations Centers, run by the U.S. government-cleared engineers, ensure secure operations.



This recent approval allows the Intelligence Community to utilize more than 50 Oracle Cloud services via Top Secret networks and additional services are set to be accessible through an ongoing accreditation process. These offerings encompass core networking, computing, storage as well as various advanced cloud-native services that contribute to enhancing mission outcomes.



As a trusted technology ally of the U.S. government, Oracle offers a comprehensive suite of contemporary data management solutions. The Oracle Cloud adheres to open cloud and data norms, backed by an architecture infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Both the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense rely on Oracle for secure data management from collection to dissemination. This partnership is set to boost Oracle’s revenues from America and Services.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from America is pegged at $7.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.78%.

Oracle’s Recent Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth

Oracle’s recent partnerships include collaboration with Australian government, Defence in Canberra, Salam and Waffle House. Shares of Oracle have gained 43.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.5% in the same period due to various partnerships so far in 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.82%.



The Australian federal government has allocated more than $1.3 billion for digital and ICT in the 2023-24 budget and there is a determination to contribute to enhancing Australia's digital economy. Oracle has been relied upon by both the private and public sectors in Australia for more than 20 years to drive innovation. The introduction of the new government cloud underscores the dedication to providing a cloud platform that is secure, scalable and high-performing.



Salam, formerly known as Integrated Telecom Company, has chosen Oracle to spearhead 5G advancements throughout the Middle East. Salam intends to employ Oracle Communications' monetization and unified operations solutions. This decision aims to expedite the provision of distinct services to both consumer and enterprise clientele.



Waffle House has introduced fresh contactless payment methods through Oracle Payment Cloud Service, providing patrons with updated options for settling bills. Additionally, Waffle House is implementing Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale system, enhancing operational oversight by unifying data across all establishments.



These partnerships are a result of Oracle’s constant innovation and high-quality customer service. It is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in upcoming quarters.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



NVIDIA NVDA, Asure Software ASUR and ACM Research ACMR are some other top-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider. Currently, NVDA, ASUR and ACMR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of NVIDIA have surged 200.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $43.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 59.51%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.06 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of Asure Software have gained 52.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $119.13 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.32%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of ACM Research have soared 74.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $558.83 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.72%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, which has increased by 5 cents over the past 30 days.





