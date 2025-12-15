Markets
Oracle Offers Oracle Database@Google Cloud In India

December 15, 2025 — 02:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday said it has launched Oracle Database@Google Cloud for customers in India, making Oracle AI Database services available in the Asia-South 1 (Mumbai) Google Cloud region. The offering allows customers to keep data in-region, supporting data sovereignty and compliance requirements for regulated industries.

Through the service, Indian customers can access Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse, running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and integrated with Google Cloud services. Oracle Database@Google Cloud enables customers to combine Oracle enterprise data with Google Cloud's analytics and AI platforms, including BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Gemini models.

The solution also supports migration of mission-critical Oracle workloads and application modernization using Google Cloud services.

In addition, Google Cloud and Oracle partners can resell Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing customers to integrate it into their solutions to support multicloud and IT modernization initiatives.

"As enterprises in India increasingly adopt multicloud strategies, Oracle Database@Google Cloud provides the flexibility, performance, scale, and security they need," said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India.

"Oracle Database@Google Cloud combines Google Cloud's industry-leading AI and analytics with Oracle's proven database services to help organizations across India accelerate IT modernization and innovate with confidence in a multicloud world," said Sashi Sreedharan, managing director, Google Cloud India.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
