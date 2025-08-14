Markets
GOOG

Oracle To Offer Customers Access To Google's Advanced AI Models

August 14, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oracle and Google Cloud have expanded partnership to offer customers access to Google's advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Generative AI service. Oracle plans to make Google's entire range of Gemini models available via OCI Generative AI service through new integrations with Vertex AI, including models for video, image, speech, and music generation and specialized industry models like MedLM.

Oracle customers can now utilize the latest Gemini models to build AI agents for a wide range of use cases including multimodal understanding, advanced coding and software development tasks, productivity and workflow automation, and research and knowledge retrieval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.